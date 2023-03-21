One of the advantages of writing this column (so far anyway) is that I have been able to choose whatever subject that comes to mind.
This is lucky for me, because, as my wife likes to point out, no one knows where my mind will take me.
Yes, I understand that each week’s title has no purpose or direction, as it relates to the others, and that is because there isn’t one. Something will inspire me during the week, and that’s what I write about.
Sometimes I write about current events, but those can get depressing. Take this week for example. Since my deadline is Sunday evening, the biggest headline in the news suggest that I go to the bank on Monday and take all my life savings out before it gets seized by the government.
However, I don’t think a total sum of $175.23 in cash is going to do me much good.
Therefore, I will start by asking a completely random question, “What is the greatest photographic image ever taken?”
Now, you may be thinking, “What does this have to do with anything?” The answer is nothing. However, just go with me and let’s see where it takes us.
Of course, the greatest photograph is a debatable topic. If you’re into humor, it might be that image of Albert Einstein with his tongue sticking out.
Or, if you’re the patriotic military type, you might be partial to the one of the U.S. Marines planting the American flag after the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
You sports buffs might prefer the iconic photo of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston taken by Neil Leifer in 1965.
Indeed, the subject of the greatest photo is filled with opinions, emotion and human drama. However for me, there is one that eclipses them all as the iconic photo of all time. The first time I recognized it, I wasn’t even aware of what I was looking at. In fact, I had seen it many times, but had passed by as if it weren’t even there. I do remember the moment when it struck me like an epiphany from God.
I was sitting in the library at Hal Peterson Middle School. Currently, the building is used for KISD’s Administrative Offices. As an eighth-grade history teacher, I was attending a faculty meeting after school, and I was in my usual post-school day mood, tired, cranky, and pretty much counting the seconds until I could pack up my stuff, get home and relax.
Consciously, I was drifting in and out of focus on the meeting, and during some mind-numbing blah blah from an administrator, I noticed the color mural that was on the entire back wall of the library. I spent the last 15 minutes of the meeting entranced by the image, and when I got home, I immediately looked it up on my computer to get the story of its capture.
In 1968, Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders entered lunar orbit on Christmas Eve of what had been a bloody, war-torn year for America. The nation was as divided as it had been since the Civil War, and general morale was at a low point countrywide.
In fact, about the only subject that everyone could agree on and get excited about was exploring outer space. This particular launch into the unknown on the Saturn IV rocket was special in purpose and magnitude. Its mission was to travel to the moon for the first time and orbit its surface.
Up until then, all we had accomplished was to orbit our own planet. Keep in mind, this was Apollo 8. We wouldn’t actually land on the moon until Apollo 11, but NASA needed vital information before we could reach that pinnacle and the mission of No. 8 was a necessary step in the procedure.
At the beginning of the fourth of 10 orbits, their spacecraft was emerging from the far side of the moon. Up to that point, the spacecraft had been turned backwards in relation to its direction, but Frank Borman had just performed a small burn, turning the craft to a new attitude. All of a sudden, an unexpected view of our big blue marble filled one of the hatch windows.
“Oh, my God. Look at that over there. It’s the Earth coming up over the moon. Wow, is that pretty.” Anders exclaimed.
He snapped a picture—in black and white. Lovell scrambled to find a color canister of film.
“Well, I think we missed it,” Anders said.
Lovell looked through windows three and four. “Hey, I got it right here.” he exclaimed. A weightless Anders shot to where Lovell was floating and fired his Hasselblad camera.
“You got it?” Lovell asked.
“Yep,” Anders answered.
The image was our first full-color view of our planet, from off of it. The moment was awe-inspiring for the three astronauts, and it prompted the reading of Genesis 1: 1-4, which was broadcast by radio to the entire world on Christmas Eve.
Of course, the film wasn’t developed until after the return trip, but its name has endured, and in my humble opinion, it remains No. 1 on the greatest photographs of all time … “Earthrise.”
I don’t know if that wall mural is still there in the school.
If it is, you should check it out. I took every class that I had for 10 years into that room to tell the story, and to this day it remains one of my favorite lessons.
The photo of our small planet rising over the close and vast lunar landscape helps me to keep things in perspective. We are a small speck in the infinite enormity of space.
Our problems may seem overwhelming, but not when compared to the grand scheme. It makes me feel insignificant, yet at the same time, it gives me hope in some bigger plan.
Have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
