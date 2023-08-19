To the editor:
I plan to attend the Aug. 22 Town Hall concerning Commissioner Paces’ proposal to switch from the long-time successful ballot-counting system utilizing ballot-counting machines to hand counting of the ballots.
I anticipate a full explanation and justification for this radical change from a proven method of election administration to a totally unproven and questionable system.
I further understand that Commissioner Paces intends to include speakers from outside Kerr County, and possibly Texas, who support hand counting of ballots. If such outside advocates are included as part of the presentation, it is essential that the citizens of Kerr County have the information necessary to fully evaluate the comments of such outside persons.
If we are to support this radical change that is not used by any county in Texas the size of or larger than Kerr County, we must have the necessary information to evaluate their comments.
Accordingly, so we can understand all of the information presented at this Town Hall, I sincerely request that full background information on any speakers including, but without limitation, education, affiliations, work experience, training in cyber security and election security, and specific instances of actual involvement in real, not hypothetical, election security controversies, be provided prior to or at the beginning of the Town hall.
– Fred Henneke
Precinct 2 resident
