by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Most people look at August as another – and the final – month available for summer vacations. Not Schreiner. August is return-to-campus month, and in two weeks, new first-year students will be arriving to begin their collegiate experience.
Before that happens though, and perhaps because I am feeling nostalgic about summer, let us look at how your local college stays busy outside of its fall and spring semesters.
Schreiner University, like many colleges and universities around the nation, does not shut down for the summer season. The focus of our operations changes, but we remain open and at work all summer long. While we continue to hold regular for-credit classes and some of our students continue to live with us, the campus also hosts people that would not qualify as traditional college students.
Certainly, we emphasize activities for children and teenagers. The coaches of our athletic teams provide opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills in their favorite sports and to be introduced to new sports. This summer, for example, we held wrestling, soccer, esports, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball camps for boys and girls of various ages and abilities.
Schreiner’s library hosted again this summer its very popular Wizard Camp, turning the William M. Logan Library’s Great Hall into a scene right out of a Harry Potter movie. Young musicians deepened their craft at the Schreiner Youth String Day Camp held in partnership with the Hill Country Youth Orchestras. Now in its 38th year, the Western Art Academy – sponsored by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – brought 48 high school artists together on campus for four weeks of master classes in painting and sculpting, conducted by professional artists including local legend Jason Scull.
Two military drill camps were on campus this summer, and the National Hispanic Institute once again held its Great Debate experiences here, bringing more than 300 high school students to campus to deepen their capacity for deep dialogue and debate.
We hosted several family-friendly events on campus – the first among these being the ongoing activities at the Trailhead and the Trailhead Beer Garden. With the City of Kerrville, we hosted an outdoor movie on campus. With Tivy High School, we hosted the Hill Country Basketball Tournament. The Christadelphians returned to campus this summer to spend a week of fellowship centered on the word of God.
And Schreiner hosted plenty of activities for adults, too. Public school teachers participated in a training workshop entitled “E. Pluribus, Texas,” conducted under the supervision of the Texas Center at Schreiner University. Schreiner’s theater company – The Flag is Up – held a theater teacher workshop. An adult wind instruments group – Texas Toot, Inc. – spent a week on campus refining their skills and focusing on Renaissance and Baroque music. And we were delighted that the Texas Administrators of Rural Schools returned to campus this summer for their annual conference.
It was another great summer to be at Schreiner – and certainly not a quiet season. If you missed any of these activities and/or want to schedule your own activity for Summer 2023, now is the time to start planning. Your Schreiner University will offer you all the fun, education, and recuperation that you want the summer to provide.
