Schreiner University: The Texas Center at Schreiner

by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
I can remember the moment I realized that being from Texas meant something.
I had the good fortune of participating in an exchange program to France during the summer between my junior and senior years of high school. That was a heady summer experience for a kid from Snyder, Texas. And while I learned all sorts of things that summer, I especially remember how most people displayed a complete lack of interest in the fact that I was American, but were completely fascinated when they found out I was Texan.
Much later, I found myself living in Philadelphia, Pa., for some 16 years. There were many good things about that experience, but I quickly noticed—in a variety of commercials and advertisements—when someone was supposed to play the part of the simpleton or a crook, he often sounded like and looked like a stereotypical Texan.
What an extraordinary range of emotions and reactions we Texans evoke in non-Texans. I am not sure from whence all these reactions stem, but it is probably a complex mixture of our history, representations in popular culture, and Texans’ belief in Texas exceptionalism. I sometimes wonder what it must have been like to grow up in a state and among a people that did not conceive of themselves as somehow unique and exceptional. Not much fun, I imagine.
Schreiner University describes itself as a uniquely Texan institution. Our creation, our history, and our student body speak to the authenticity of that claim. But it also is the case that we choose to claim the identity of being uniquely Texan.
Far too many other colleges and universities across the state have run from this association. Sometimes for good reasons: because their ambitions are to serve a global world and a global population; sometimes for less good reasons: because they are concerned that an idea as complicated and diverse as Texas will scare some people away. Schreiner falls into neither of these camps.
Our ambition is to be “The Small College of Texas and for Texans,” and it is our intention to wrestle with the complications of Texas, celebrating what deserves celebrating and calling out what needs to be changed. We believe it is a very Texan way to proceed.
To that end, Schreiner is launching the new “Texas Center at Schreiner University.” Conceived as a locus of all things Texas, the Texas Center will document, preserve, protect, and distribute the stories of Texas and Texans.
Led by noted historian Dr. Don Frazier, the Texas Center will bring to campus the resources of the McWhiney History Education Group and also will house academic content and programming appropriate for secondary education and higher education, State House Press publications, and Bear Leader Tours that will provide educational travel around Texas and around the world. I predict these travel opportunities will become a not-to-be-missed experience each year for students and Hill Country community members alike.
Futurists tells us that the population of Texas will double by 2050. Some of this increase will be from new births, but the largest portion of this increase will come from immigration. People from all over the U.S. and the world will be moving to Texas. It is the mission of the Texas Center to help all of these new Texans understand how they fit into the Texas story, and how the story they will be writing in the future is not altogether a new story but the continuation of a story that has been told throughout the state’s history.
These are ambitious goals for the Texas Center at Schreiner University, but a Center that dares to embrace all the diversity and profundity of Texas must be ambitious. Texas sits at the intersection of people, cultures, and ideas. It is a place with a history of redeeming, restoring, and transforming ordinary individuals into people who achieve the extraordinary. In this way, Schreiner reflects the state out of which it grew.
The Texas Center at Schreiner University will promote the University’s identity as a uniquely Texan institution, cultivating students who are smart and resilient, and preparing graduates who will impact the state in enduring ways. In doing so, Schreiner will promote the classic Texan virtues of spirit, fortitude, and achievement, and produce alumni who embody these virtues. Come with us on this journey.
