Last week Mother Nature threw a hissy-fit, and it was a hum-dinger. Dallas recorded the coldest three-day period on record, and the record goes back to the 1800s. In my 75 years I’ve seen Texas ice storms before, but this was my first ice-week. And it was frigid across Texas and up as far as Tennessee.
Don’t expect to go through something like that business-as-usual. Electricity and clean running water aren’t Texas birthrights, they’re services provided by lots of hard-working fellow Texans. By and large, they didn’t fail us.
Rolling blackouts left parts of the city dark and cold. My family had days when the power was more off than on. But the blackouts kept the grid working.
Statewide power failure would have knocked out police and fire stations, and the first responders featured in other articles wouldn’t have known where and when people needed help. Plus, the hospitals would have gone dark and cold.
Having to boil water is inconvenient, and having to haul it even more so but, worldwide, clean water at the turn of a faucet is a luxury. So are full grocery shelves and gasoline pumps, as we found out when I-10 closed.
But we’re incredibly lucky to live in Kerr County, Texas, where we have the great benefit of caring neighbors. Half-a-dozen shelters opened where people could warm up and share food. Local breweries boiled water to be distributed by first responders. Food banks stepped up to provide supplies. Those are only a few examples, this Community Journal is full of many such stories.
Kerrville kindness was much more than a motto as we got through some historically bad weather.
I’ve been of the Prepper persuasion since 1980, when seven tornados hit Grand Island, Neb., and we went through 10 days of no electricity or water and two weeks before the toilets worked.
This time I learned some new lessons, like getting ice off a heat-pump condensing unit requires hot water, a hammer, a big screwdriver, and eye protection from ice fragments. I found out a lot of my really-cold-weather gear doesn’t fit like it used to. And I remembered old lessons, like “If your feet get cold, put on a hat.” You lose more body heat through your head than anywhere else.
I remembered, when we were in the dark, that telephones used to be connected to phone wires, and the handsets connected to the telephone. As long as the phone lines were up, they worked. Having a handset to carry around the house is convenient, but when the power to the base unit goes off they quit working.
Cell phones have batteries, for as long as they can be recharged, but if the towers lose power they don’t work either. We spent several days on “Emergency calls only,” which was better than nothing in an emergency, but necessitated driving on icy roads to get proof copies of the Community Journal back and forth. Bonnie and I had to proof last week’s issue by flashlight.
We got through.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons to learn. We need to take a long look at our electrical supply, both upstream where it’s generated, and downstream, where it’s used. What worked? What didn’t? What can be improved? What should be less dependent on “the grid?”
That’s not a task just for the Legislature. Counties and cities need to study the issue as well, and the folks who provide our utilities. And so do businesses and families.
But remember, this was a historic event. It doesn’t make sense to go overboard prepping specifically for something that probably won’t happen again before 2121.
Most of all, remember that we’ll find better solutions if we’re shaking hands, instead of pointing fingers.
