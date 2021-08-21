The first week of school has parents hopping and kids filled with excitement, and maybe a little apprehension.
I remember those days myself as a child, and also as a mom of two children. My in-town family had a tradition for the last thirty years of going out to eat the first day of school so we could hear all about how their day went.
We have had this annual tradition with my two girls and my brother’s three kids, but this year will be different. The youngest of the group is heading off to Texas A&M this week, so we feel a little discombobulated. In the past, we would have dinner and facetime, or text the kids that had already headed out to college or working.
This year, I guess the parents will have to do it alone. It’s definitely another chapter in our story of life. But, now I have grandkids, but since most of them live out of town, we will have carry on the tradition by making a phone call to see how their day went.
Hats off and best wishes to all the kids starting a new year, and to the parents as they get prepared for a new adventure.
For those adults that might not have kids at home anymore, come to the Dietert Center and be a kid again. Take some Club Ed or Dynamic Learning Institute classes, participate in one or more of our many activities, or come have lunch in our Friendship Café. You’ll meet lots of new friends.
Our annual Golf Tournament, which supports our Dementia Care Advocate programs, is right around the corner. Sept. 11 is the date at Riverhill Country Club. If you are interested in playing, sponsoring, or honoring a loved one that has experienced dementia or cognitive decline, please give Paige Sumner a call to find out more. We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well.
You can register for any option on our website or call for more information.
Prior to the 1:30 p.m. shotgun start of the tournament, we will take a moment to recognize Patriot Day. Wear your red, white, and blue and let’s sing the “Star Spangled Banner” together. Honor the many men and women who lost their lives on that fateful day, the first responders who helped saved many lives, and the many families that have been affected for eternity.
There is still time to register for the August classes that include: Medicare 101-What it’s all About! on Aug. 19 (no need to pre-register, just come on over and you can register at the door), Coronavirus Vaccines Education on Aug. 25, and Texas Hunter Education for two days on Aug. 28-29. The new Fall Catalog has arrived and should be hitting mailboxes soon. Stop by if you don’t receive one.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
Good news: We are bringing music back on Thursdays. Last week, we had a D.J. come to play all kinds of music, and he is coming back this week. We had dancers on the floor, but just sitting and enjoying the music is certainly my cup of tea. Join us for lunch, then stick around for some tunes.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Chicken Paprikash with Egg Noodles;
• Thursday, Aug. 19 – Meatloaf with Loaded Mashed Potatoes;
• Friday, Aug. 20 – Supreme Pizza;
• Monday, Aug. 23 – Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry;
• Tuesday, Aug. 24 – Shepherd’s Pie, and;
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Italian Meatballs with Pasta.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.