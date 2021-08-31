Raise your hand if you like fall. Of course you do! Now put your hand down, because someone’s going to see you, and think you have a question. What’s not to like? Football, cool weather, autumn leaves, football… When I walk out the front door, I can smell it. Change is in the air, and the Hill Country is one fine place to live in the fall.
The transition doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t just wake up one morning after the dog days of summer, and start looking for sweaters and jackets. Shorts and t-shirts are still standard attire here in South Texas. Down here, in fact, the months of September and October are not all that “fallish.” We still get temperatures in the mid 90s. We do get the occasional cool front that surprises everyone with a little frost on the pumpkin, but that only lasts a couple of days, and then it’s back to the heat. I guess that’s okay. As a talented procrastinator, I need the time to adjust. I’m still getting used to kids back in school, helping with homework, and driving all over the state to watch football.
My youngest son, Gideon, asks for help on his math homework every night. Now, I have a college degree, and have spent many years as a public educator, but I don’t remember junior-high math being so difficult to grasp. By the way, if you want to be honest when your kid asks you if they will ever actually use the math they are learning, the truthful response is, “Nope.” I mean seriously, can’t we just do away with these pesky and irrelevant word problems? Here’s one from last night; “Three fourths of students in your classroom listen to rap music only. Two thirds of these students are boys. What fraction of students in your class are boys who listen to rap music only?” The only answer I can come up with is that rap doesn’t even qualify as music, and these knuckleheaded boys need to pull their britches up and get a haircut.
Anyway, back to the real purpose of this article which is transition into fall, and what would fall be without football? For my family, it’s the only sport that really matters. Sure, we follow the Spurs if they make it into the playoffs. We’re vaguely aware of who makes it to the world series, but we don’t think baseball is America’s game. No, for the Kerrs, football is king. I’m talkin’ smash-mouth, American-rules, strap-your-helmet-on, and blitz-the-quarterback football. It’s not just a game. Checkers is a game. Football is a metaphor for life. Oh, the drama of fourth and goal to go, the struggle, the Aggies vs. the whoevers on a brilliant fall day in front of 100,000 screaming fans. You feeling it yet? What’s that - you think me dysfunctional? Too much testosterone, you say? Well, then you are a wimp, and you should drop down and give me 20 just for disagreeing with me. This is Texas, man, and in Texas, blood makes the grass grow. Football is king.
For more than a decade, I have had the pleasure and delight of watching my own sons on the gridiron. My oldest, Coleman, is a senior quarterback at Southwestern University in Georgetown, and my youngest boy, Gideon, is just getting started here in Leakey Jr. High as a center. Therefore, our weekly routine begins to ramp up on Thursday. Leakey is a 6-man program, and for Kerrville fans, you’d be surprised how different the game is. It’s still fun, though, and I love the purity of the game in small towns like Medina, Camp Wood, and many others throughout the western half of the state. Indeed, you feel like you’re touring half of the state, with road games ending back at home in the wee hours of the night.
There’s no rest for the weary, though, and on Fridays after work and school, it’s back in the car. The Pirates of Southwestern play in the American Southwest Conference, a Division III school in Georgetown, north of Austin. We play schools like Mary Hardin Baylor, Hardin Simmons, and Sul Ross in Alpine, Texas. Therefore, road games find us all over the map for kickoff on Saturdays. NCAA D-III football has a culture all it’s own. Heck, your average Tivy game attendance is bigger than SU’s, yet every kid on the field is a local hero from whatever town they came from, and they love the game every bit as much as the boys playing in the larger venues. For my son from little ole Leakey, Texas, the dream of playing college football, especially at the position of quarterback, was a challenge to say the least. As a camp director and resident at the H. E. Butt Foundation, we didn’t have the option to move him to Kerrville, and recruiters don’t get all that excited about 1-A high school athletes. And so, we sent him to summer camps and sponsored workouts as often as we could to get him seen by coaches at the next level.
His freshman year, there were seven QBs on the roster - seven. He worked his rear off trying to climb the depth chart, but with more than 100 talented players, and being a barely recruited player from nowhere, the chances of stepping on the field for an actual game were discouraging. You can imagine my response, then, when he called me in the middle of his sophomore season. “Hey dad,” he said in his usual tone.
“Hey son, you okay?” I asked - slightly alarmed because he never calls on Thursdays.
“Yea, I’m fine, but I have some news… I’m starting on Saturday.” Now, understand readers, that if you think me shallow for living my life vicariously through my son, or maybe that I place too much value in a simple game, you would be exactly right, and I couldn’t care less. Of course, it was impossible to sleep the next 48 hours, and my nerves were completely shot by kickoff.
Hard to describe the feeling… Watching your son in his moment of truth that he has worked so hard for. Anxious because you want to help, but you’re unable to do anything but pray and hope. I can’t, and don’t really want to talk to anyone in the minutes before kickoff as I am completely incapable of small talk. He’s my firstborn son, and I know what he’s feeling. So, I pace the fences wondering and waiting for the moment to become reality - either good or bad. He must lay it all on the line, and the time is now. I’ve said it before - it is a game that must be played because we love it, but sometimes it does not love you back. The players relish the challenge and the pressure, but the parents… well, we are a bundle of nerves strained to the max.
Then finally, in a foggy sort of out-of-body experience, it unfolds right before my eyes, and as God grants Coleman poise and growing confidence with every play, my cup overflows with the joy of the game that we love, and memories to take home forever. Yea, I’m an emotional old bloke - bawled my eyes out the whole game. Final score, not that it matters much in the grand scheme, but it was Southwestern 50, Louisiana College 3.
The rest is his story to tell. As a senior, battling through endless competition, injuries, COVID woes, and keeping up with his grades, it has been so very hard for him to stay at the top. He has, though, and I am very proud of his near indescribable commitment to work for his dreams, and his humble leadership to the younger talent.
Fall is for football, and thank God it’s finally here. Go Pirates. Go Eagles. Go Antlers. - or whatever team you love.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.