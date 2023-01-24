Owners of property in Kerr County, Texas, are reminded that they have until Jan. 31, 2023, to pay their 2022 property taxes in order to avoid additional penalties or interest.
Ways to pay include online services, regular mail or by remitting payments in person at either the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville or the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Ingram, said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
“I would encourage anyone who owes property taxes to take care of paying them as soon as possible. If you wait, and then somehow miss the official deadline, then your property taxes will incur penalty and interest. No one wants that to happen,” Reeves said.
Starting Feb. 1, the initial penalty and interest that will accrue will be an additional 7% of the total bill amount for the month of February. After that, the tax owed will increase by an additional 2% every month the bill goes unpaid, Reeves added. “If you miss the deadline, it doesn’t take long for the penalties and interest to quickly increase your total bill,” Reeves said.
Kerr County’s tax office collects payments from property owners for all the local taxing entities in the county, except for the Kerrville Independent School District, which handles its own notices and collections.
To pay through the mail, property owners need to make sure their envelope is postmarked on or no later than Jan. 31, 2023, to avoid the consequences of penalty fees and interest. Payments remitted by mail should be addressed: Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
To pay in person, all anyone needs to do is visit either of the tax assessor-collector offices in the county:
• Kerrville: On the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, in Suite 124, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
• Ingram: At the West Kerr County Annex, 510 College Street (the former Ingram ISD administration building) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kerr County property owners who are disabled or over the age of 65 years whose property serves as their homestead, as well as those who are classified as disabled veterans or their spouses, may choose to divide their tax payment into four installments. In that instance, the due dates will be the following for each payment: Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31.
“Anyone who has questions about their property’s appraised value, exemptions or changes should first contact the Kerr Central Appraisal District at 830-895-5223,” Reeves said. That office is responsible for all property assessment or owner information. To update contact information on property records, that office should be notified, he added.
Residents with questions about how the property tax system works, which taxing entities may tax property in Texas, what help is offered by the Texas State Comptroller’s Office, the complaint process and more, are referred to the State Comptroller’s Office for answers at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/ptax-faqs.php.
