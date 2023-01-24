Owners of property in Kerr County, Texas, are reminded that they have until Jan. 31, 2023, to pay their 2022 property taxes in order to avoid additional penalties or interest.

Ways to pay include online services, regular mail or by remitting payments in person at either the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville or the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Ingram, said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.

