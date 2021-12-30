Being of sound mind and body, I hereby proclaim that any resolutions made heretofore in the year 2021, be transferred to the year 2022 without penalties normally applied to myself due to contracts found in breach.
This proclamation is made without mental reservation or purpose of evasion. It’s just that 2021 is almost over, and I haven’t made a lot of progress in pledges sworn when 2021 was newborn.
On behalf of my own defense, it was sort of a dismal year for staying committed to resolutions. Not that there weren’t any moments to be positive or thankful for, it’s just that all the other moments were sort of gloomy and depressing. Therefore, even though I resolved to lose weight this year, I was compelled to eat all of the 2 ½ pounds of candy in my stocking on Christmas morning by way of example.
I was planning on jogging for the entire 144 hours between Christmas and the new year, but every time I go outside, I get a hoard of mosquitos nipping at my nose, because Jack Frost has apparently taken leave of south Texas permanently.
In other words, it’s just too dang hot to go jogging right now. I also resolved to get my finances in order, but I learned that it is difficult to get one’s finances in order without any finances. On a more positive note, I did pay off all of my credit cards this year … with a credit card. I also got COVID this year, but after taking Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Steroids, Baby Aspirin, Zertec, Pepsid AC, Zinc, Vitamin D and C, Monoclonal Antibodies infusion, Melatonin, and Oscillococcinum, one of them must have worked because I’m still breathing.
Speaking of COVID, I promised to take down my Christmas tree by the March Madness basketball tournament this year, but the tournament got cancelled, by COVID of course, so you can’t blame me for still having my tree up on Labor Day. And, finally, I promised to be more positive this year and think of the glass as half full. Turns out it was half full … of buttermilk, and I hate buttermilk.
If I’m sounding a little down in the mouth, I’m sorry. The point of this whole article is that I still think I can do all of this stuff that I promised to myself. I just need a little more time, that’s all, and this is why I’ve decided to move my old New Year’s resolution list to the coming year.
So, my plan is to sort of pretend that 2021 never happened and now I have a whole year to tackle the challenges that I face and reach my goals for becoming a better person. You can do it too, you know.
Let’s move on from the bad stuff, start thinking of the good stuff, and change our circumstances from the inside out. I love writing to you fine folks, I love my family, and I love this life that I have been given.
So, here we go my wonderful Hill Country brethren. 2022 is not just going to be a good year, it’s going … Sorry, my computer froze in the middle of this sentence, but I’m not going to let it bother me. It’s going to be a great year.
“So let it be written, so let it be done.”
