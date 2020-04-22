Dietert News – April 22, 2020

During this time of social distancing, do you need a PAL? The Dietert Center’s Personal Alert Link units are the perfect “PAL” to give you the assurance that someone is available at the push of a button for the assistance that you need.
It will also reassure your children who may be living out of town, that you are prepared in case of a medical emergency. Rick, our PAL coordinator, is ready to tell you about the various units available and get you set up. One of the many great things about our system is that it doesn’t come in the mail in a box and you don’t have to set it up.
With our PAL, Rick comes to your home to get you set up, shows you how it works, and tests the system so that you know you are ready to go.
Speaking of ready to go, if you must go out of your house right now, some of the units go with you and will alert the system if you have a fall or if you have a medical emergency, you just push the button. GPS helps let them know where you are and they make sure you have assistance as needed.
I have heard many positive stories of how the PAL unit helped our clients in emergency situations.
Give us a call if you would like to get this system set up for you or if you have any questions. Because we are running on a very small staff right now, if you don’t get an answer, please leave us a message and we will have Rick call you back.
Another Dietert program that is staying busy during this crazy time is our Medical Lending program.
Our community members must be doing lots of projects right now because there have been a lot of broken bones and therefore, we are in need of more medical equipment donations to replenish what we have loaned out. We are especially in need of wheelchairs, transfer benches, potty chairs, and shower chairs right now. But, if you have other items taking up space in your garage, please bring them to us to be used for others. We are not able to accept items such as foot braces, arm slings, or other items that might attach to the skin, for obvious reasons. If you have any questions about your item, just give us a call.
Last year, we loaned out more than 1,168 medical equipment items to those in need. When the items are returned, they are sanitized and ready to go to the next person. I am so glad that we are here to help our community in this way.
We will begin a new event for Kerr County - Tuesday Donation Day at the Dietert. Please bring your gently used medical equipment on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and drop them off at the front door area. We will have someone there to accept your items and give you a donation receipt. Remember, anytime you need to borrow something, just call or come in.
We are still delivering meals to more than 260 homebound seniors every week. If you happen to drive by the center on Tuesdays or Thursdays, you might think we are having a parking lot party. But, we actually implemented this new procedure in order to limit the amount of interaction we have between staff and volunteers in an attempt to assure social distancing recommendations.
We have taken great strides to keep everyone safe while preparing, packing out and delivering our meals to our homebound seniors and we will continue to do so. We are calling each client daily to check in with them. Thank you to the great volunteers who have stepped up to make these calls and assure the seniors that they are not forgotten. If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them and make sure they have what they need during this time and that they don’t feel isolated.
If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
