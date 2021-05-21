By the time you’re reading this article, I will be belly-deep in the Laguna Madre near the King Ranch shoreline doing some coastal wade fishing - my favorite thing.
As an experienced fisherman, I’ve compiled some tips for you who are thinking about getting into the sport. I offer these notes to the novice angler as I do my own pre-fishing preparation.
First, if you think all you need is a rod, reel, and a tackle box, think again. I would advise you to sell one of your cars, if you have an extra, and take a week of vacation from your job. The extra money and vacation are not for actual fishing, but for all the extra time and cash you’re going to need to purchase and assemble your gear. Here is a list of a few essentials to get you started; license, wading pants, wading shoes, stringer, hat, shades, wading belt, stainless pliers, bait bucket, fishing shirts, an assortment of hooks, plastic worms, swivels, corks, top-water plugs, weights, jigs, spoons, spinners, scissors, fillet knives, bait net, landing net, measuring scale, and cooler. Of course, over many years you will be faced with the challenge of having to store all of this equipment, but for now, just use your living room. Your spouse won’t mind. By the way, try to avoid using generic arbitrary terms like “hooks” to define your gear. Each piece of tackle has a specific purpose, and you must learn the correct nomenclature of your new trade if you want to be taken seriously.
Imagine how professional you will sound if you say, “Dear, have you seen my package of 2/0 Gamakatsu G-Finesse Drop Shots? I believe I’ve misplaced a few.” There, you see? Doesn’t that sound better than, “Hey Honey, I lost some hooks in the living room carpet!” Trust me, your wife will be impressed when she thinks of you while she vacuums the rugs while you are away.
Now before you leave on your first fishing adventure, pile all of your gear in the middle of the living room so you won’t leave any of it behind. Of course, you will leave some of it behind, but at least you will know where to find it when you drive an hour back to the house. Don’t worry about how organized your gear is packed. When you return home, it’ll all just be haphazardly thrown in the back seat of your car with no sense of order, so why worry about tidiness before you leave?
Now that you’re completely broke from purchasing your gear, you are ready to go fishing. Make sure to take several credit cards since you will still need untold amounts of additional gear. Spread these purchases out over several credit card accounts so your spouse won’t notice the accumulated debt related to fishing.
On the morning that you leave, you will have to come to an understanding with your fishing buddies. For instance, if you tell your pals, “We are going to meet at the fishing dock at 4 a.m. sharp!”, that usually means not before 8 a.m. If everyone in the group is experienced and already knows this, then there is no problem.
However, the novice fisherman might actually think that “4 a.m. sharp” means 4 a.m., and then they’ll have to wait several hours for the rest of the group to show up. Talking through these little communication challenges can save lots of hostility, frustration, and aggressive behavior.
If you discover that you have the aptitude for the sport (by aptitude I mean that you actually catch a fish) you will soon become obsessed with owning a fishing boat. Let me just help to save your marriage, and your financial livelihood by suggesting that owning a boat is a serious mistake made by anglers new to the sport. As a seasoned veteran I can tell you that my favorite fishing boat is any boat that someone else owns. My friend, Joe has a great fishing boat.
Actually, it’s a heaping piece of junk that has pounded one of my kidneys loose, and left me stranded many times 20 miles from the boat ramp.
However, I’ve come to know that being stranded in the middle of nowhere is still better than owning and maintaining your own boat.
I could go into some of the other skills crucial to wade fishing on the coast such as tying knots in big waves while salt-water splashes in your eyes, untangling a backlash while your buddies hook into a school of tailing redfish, and the best words to yell out loud when your line breaks while trying to land a 30-inch speckled trout. However, those are skills which must be learned through experience.
It occurs to me, as I share these notes, that you may be questioning why anyone would put themselves through this kind of misery and financial ruin just for the sake of catching a fish. Is it really worth the effort?
You bet your sweet bippy it is, and I can’t wait to get out there and be miserable again. Gotta wrap this up and get to bed because I’m leaving at 4 a.m. sharp! You folks keep your rod tips up and lines tight.
