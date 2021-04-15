Seven months into our 2021 fiscal year (FY2021), the City of Kerrville’s positive financial situation serves as a daily reminder that we live in a dynamic and ideally-situated hub of the Texas Hill Country. Kerrville’s status as a regional destination for business, education and recreational opportunities has helped us weather more than a year of federal and state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation efforts - efforts that have had severe negative impacts on many other municipalities across the country.
Some examples of Kerrville’s strong financial standing are as follows:
• Sales tax – Local sales tax receipts are up 12 percent in the first seven months of this fiscal year compared to FY2020. The improved collections result from Kerrville’s position as a regional retail hub, and much of the increase is driven by online retail and local manufacturing sales.
• Recreation revenue – As a regional destination easily accessed by car, Kerrville offers many outdoor recreation opportunities related to the natural beauty of the Hill Country and the Guadalupe River. The City of Kerrville owns Kerrville-Schreiner Park, which offers RV and tent camping as well as individual cabins for rent, many hiking and biking trails, and riverfront access. In spite of a severe winter storm in February, the city’s General Fund recreation revenue is up 32 percent in FY2021 compared to the first six months of FY2020.
• Scott Schreiner Golf Course - The golf course has seen significant improvements in multiple areas in FY2021. Revenues from October through March are up 19.9% over the same period last year as the public realized that the city’s golf course offers wonderful outside, socially-distanced activity. The course received new golf carts in 2020 that are receiving rave reviews from customers, and an operational reorganization within the Parks and Recreation department has reduced expenditures.
• Hotel Occupancy Tax – Kerrville’s hotel occupancy tax has rebounded from the dramatic drop seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic as travel across the country ground to a halt. In fact, tax revenue in the first six months of FY2021 (October 2020 to March 2021) is less than one percent different than the same pre-COVID period in the prior year, reflecting a dramatic rebound in travel to the area as a popular “drive to” destination.
• Strong unassigned fund balance/reserves – The City of Kerrville’s unassigned fund balance is a reserve fund that can be used in case of emergency. The unassigned fund balance is equal to 34.9 percent, or just over three months of General Fund expenditures. This reserve easily exceeds the industry recommendation of 25 percent, and it bolsters the city’s strong AA bond rating from Standard and Poors.
• Property values/Property taxes – Like most of the state and nation, property values continue to increase in Kerrville, the result of high demand in the local housing market and a limited supply of homes for sale. In an effort to combat the rapidly rising home values and lessen the impact of raised property taxes, Kerrville’s city council has voted to lower the property tax rate on several occasions.
• Debt burden – Kerrville’s debt paid by property taxes is very low and consistently rates among the lowest of similar-sized cities with the same debt rating in Texas. Approximately 80 percent of the city’s debt is self-supporting, meaning it is paid for by revenue sources other than property tax. These sources include water and sewer service fees and sales tax. The city chooses to issue this debt as certificates of obligation in order to benefit from our outstanding AA general obligation bond rating to achieve lower interest rates on borrowing.
• Federal stimulus – To date, Kerrville has judiciously taken advantage of almost $1.8 million in federal and state relief to offset expenses, major expense cuts, and lost revenues related to COVID. The city expects to receive another $5 million in the next 12 to 18 months that can be used only for certain eligible projects or purposes yet to be finally determined by the U.S. Treasury Department.
We are blessed to be living and working in the garden spot of Texas. Our unique local economy and the ideal location of our city has helped shield us somewhat from many of the economic hardships experienced by other municipalities over the past 12 months. However, your city council and city staff will continue striving to ensure that we maintain our strong financial and bond ratings in the coming years as we seek to safeguard the financial prosperity of our citizens, and their children and grandchildren, well into the future.
—
Mark McDaniel is the Kerrville city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.