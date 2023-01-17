I was sipping coffee on my porch on Saturday. If I’ve never told you, I live in Leakey about an hour’s drive from Kerrville and my front porch view looks over the courthouse and the small businesses along main street.
It’s a great porch for watching our quiet little town come to life in the morning, and as I was trying to clear the cobwebs out of my brain and plan the day, I watched a young family walking along the courthouse lawn.
There was a little girl, who must have been around eight years old, skipping alongside her parents. It was the skipping that made me smile and it reminded me how we cherish those precious moments with our children. When I came back in the house, I told my wife about the little scene, and she said I should write about it. “Write about what ... skipping?” I asked.
“Sure,” she replied, “who wouldn’t want to hear about skipping.” Well, okay, here it goes: My dictionary defines skipping as “moving along lightly, stepping from one foot to the other with a hop or bounce.”
If you ask me, that’s a mediocre description, and lacks the colorful imagery that it deserves. First of all, the act of skipping should not be confused with flouncing or galloping.
Flouncing is more of an interpretive dance. My daughter flounced all the time, usually wearing her standard Cinderella dress.
She’s 21 years old now and seldom flounces anymore, but we still have her Cinderella dress in a box somewhere as a keepsake. Galloping is more of a boy thing. Both of my boys galloped often and can best be described as a shuffle step that, over time, manages to destroy every item of decor and each piece of furniture in the living room.
Skipping, on the other hand, is much more innocent, joyful in nature and has its own unique rhythm. It communicates freedom from want or fear and it demonstrates a light heart that is unburdened by stress or the trials of life.
As parents, skipping illustrates what we all want for our children, at least when they are young, to experience some measure of peace and reassurance as a child.
Yes, they must be prepared for tough times ahead, and parents must help their kids navigate those challenges, but that part of rearing children must come after a foundation of sheltering has been laid.
I don’t see a lot of skipping these days. Why is that? Yes, my kids are grown, and I’m not exactly in a skipping environment, but I’d be willing to bet that on the figurative playground of America, there is less skipping going on than back in my day. I’m afraid the reason is that those things worth skipping about, like peace, innocence, contentment, cheerfulness, they are retreating from our existence. Not only that, but fear, dread, strife, struggle, these seem to be on the increase.
As we timidly step into a new year, almost collectively worrying about the next domino to fall, my wish is that each of us learn to skip again. Skip to work. Mind you I didn’t say “skip work,” but “skip to work!”
Heck, for that matter, skip to play. Wait, am I telling you - to literally skip as an adult? Maybe, but figuratively or literally let’s embrace life with a new attitude, and if you’re a parent, teach your children to skip, and most of all, give them a reason to. Make a rhythm to it. Make it your de facto mode of moving through life, and let it be contagious.
