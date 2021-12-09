It’s about two weeks until the big day, and you can tell a lot about where the Kerrs are mentally and emotionally this year simply by walking through the house from the front living room to the back bedroom. Cross the threshold of the front door and the first thing you see will be how neatly the stockings have been hung by the chimney with care.
Next to the fireplace is the traditional “pre-decorated tree,” and it doesn’t look half bad either. After that, however things go downhill pretty fast. In fact, the rest of the living room looks like a high explosive detonation of Santa’s workshop with fragments of red, green, and silver shrapnel blasted across every surface.
If you survive this yuletide wasteland and find your way into the kitchen, the hues change to a cornucopian cluster of yellow, brown and orange ... the remnants of Thanksgiving decor still waiting to be boxed and stored. Don’t even think of entering the kids’ rooms. Life is precious, and it’s just too risky. The laundry room is a mishmash of winter coats mixed with swimwear because, as you well know, this is South Texas, and the weather can be unpredictable. It’s just hard to stay focused on preparation this year.
Even so, that doesn’t stop my day-dreaming. It’s the same Christmas Eve fantasy that I have every year ... the thermometer is holding steady at 25 degrees ... just cold enough to keep the gently falling snow from melting on the ground. The flames from the yule log almost seem to be dancing in step to the rhythms of Bing and Nat softly wafting through the living room.
An eclectic aroma of spiced wassail, Douglas fir and snickerdoodle cookies permeates the house. I’m dressed in the usual for the occasion: pressed slacks, polished loafers and my favorite Christmas sweater.
The kids are all snuggled up warm in their beds, and upon confirmation that they are asleep, I have the directions ready for assembling Santa’s mountain bike and Cinderella ice castle. Not that I need them, mind you. Any dad who needs instructions to build a mountain bike is not worthy of the title. No, it should only take a bit to finish up the preparation, and then the “missus” and I can enjoy a romantic peaceful evening cuddled by the fire.
Of course, the reality is vastly dissimilar from the fantasy. It’s 80 degrees, for crying out loud. That means no white Christmas, no need for a fire, and I don’t even own a sweater.
Wassail and snickerdoodles would be nice, but we don’t have time for Christmas confections because we’re too busy screaming at the kids to quit screaming at each other and get in bed.
After that drama, it’s hard to stomach much Bing and Nat, especially when you are trying to concentrate on toy assembly projects that would rival the production of the space shuttle.
Bing and Nat can sound down right annoying when you’re trying to undo all those little plastic twist ties that hold parts in their packaging. In fact, it’s a good thing they’re dead because if they were singing in my living room, I’d punch them in their dang eye for making all that racket.
I might even get the bike and castle built by midnight, but not without serious blood, sweat, and tears, and even then, there’s 14 various parts left on the rug that don’t seem to go anywhere. Add a smartly aimed, “you should have used the directions” comment from the “missus” and there goes the romantic cuddle by the fire thing.
The funny thing is that I still love it all. As the song goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” and you know what? Even with all the drama, it still is. What about you? Does all this honesty about the reality of Christmas chaos portray a similar image or is your version the figurative Norman Rockwell painting?
Don’t worry if it’s the former. We’re Americans, and therefore we live the American Dream - the hope that one year, everything will come together and our Christmas fantasies will come true. You think? So get off your keister, pack up all that Thanksgiving stuff and get the lawn ornaments out of the garage. We only have a few days left before Santa arrives.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ ctcinspect. com.
