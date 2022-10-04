After banging around in my shop for a couple of hours, I went inside the house for a tall glass of iced tea.
“What are you doing out there?” my wife asked.
“I’m building a deer stand,” I replied.
“Why would you need that, can’t they just stand on the ground?”
You see there? Wives just don’t appreciate or understand the hard work that goes into getting ready for hunting season. I decided to respond with my usual sarcasm.
“The stand is for their singing and dance routine, but I’m hoping I can get a shot off before they do a mic drop and run off.”
Her reply of, “That’s nice, have you seen my car keys?” left me thinking that my attempt at witty cynicism was wasted effort. Anyway, I’ve got to get 12 of these deer stands, or box blinds, or shooting houses built and set up before hunting season begins and it’s crunch time.
For you hunters out there, have you priced these things lately? For crying out loud, they are expensive with really nice ones going for $6,000 retail. I suggested to the ranch owner, where I work, that I could build them for a fraction of that cost, and so now I’ve got to deliver.
It's all good, though, because I love projects outside this time of year. The air is cooling off, and fall is one fine time to be outdoors. My temperament, at least as it relates to building projects most certainly comes from my father, who was the quintessential “do it yourselfer.” The problem, though, is that he had the talent to go along with the temperament, and I don’t.
For Buzz Kerr, no project was too big, no concept too difficult to grasp, and no undertaking that he couldn’t handle by himself. It might take him a while to figure it out, but he would, in fact, eventually figure it out. The funny thing is, he was a simple-minded man.
In my life, where I’m constantly flirting with gray, my dad’s world was strictly black or white, good or bad, right or wrong. While some like to praise the character trait of multitasking, my father would be over in the corner focusing on the task at hand until it had been completed.
He had the patience, the right attitude, and the right tools for each challenge. When we were young, my dad was a homebuilder. I spent many summers working at his construction sites. A typical scenario would find me in a rage about to melt some piece of machinery with a blitzkrieg of creative cursing, and dad would casually walk over, point to some gizmo and say, “You have to turn that on first or it won’t work.”
Just about every concept that I can think of related to spatial reasoning or mechanical physics is tied to a memory of the late Buzz Kerr. He had a “John Wayneish” hitch in his stance, and with hands on his hips, he would stand there thinking through some procedure until he had all the individual steps worked out in his mind.
So, here I am, trying desperately to fill those big shoes, and failing miserably. If I put a hammer down for five seconds, I will spend 20 minutes looking for it. I can take measurements three times, but will still inevitably wind up with a piece of wood that is about 3/8 inches too short. However, there is also a tremendous sense of peace that comes with working on wood construction projects.
I feel closer to him when I do something that he would admire, and I can almost hear him giving me advice. I chuckle to myself when I remember one of his quotes.
“You know what the biggest miracle in the Bible is? ... That Jesus was a carpenter and never sinned!”
Or, “If I ever fell out of an airplane I would want to be holding an extension cord or an air hose, because it’s gonna get hung up on something.”
If it’s true that the older you get, the more you act like your parents, that’s a good thing for me. I’d be lucky to be half the man he was.
Now where is my hammer?
