Most of us in this corner of the world know Clifton Fifer as “Coach.”
My relationship with this legendary figure began in 1994, when I moved from Tivy High School to Hal Peterson Middle School as the newest member of the history faculty. In those days, Peterson was located in what is now the B.T. Wilson sixth grade campus on Tivy Street.
Most of the history teachers held classes on the second floor, and I was assigned to the room next to Coach Fifer for 10 years.
I like to think of that decade as the “golden years” for HPMS. With iconic figures like Charlie Dobbs, Kathy McGehee and Steve Peterson ... how could they not be. Of course, the real flavor in the stew came from the key secret ingredient of Coach Fifer, who retired after 33 years of service for KISD.
Ironically, Coach finished his career in the same building where he attended Jr. High and High School as a student. That decade teaching American History, and even my secondary career in Christian Camping was largely influenced by this wonderful man and I am blessed to know him.
Now, just surviving the middle school classroom for a single year is no small feat of courage for an adult human being. I’ve seen battle-hardened drill sergeants who tried to substitute in the eighth grade, and ended the day cowering in a corner, sucking their thumb and calling for Mommy.
Indeed, the jungle that is the middle school class is not for the meek. Heck, for me, the facial tik brought on by post traumatic syndrome has just recently subsided and that was only one decade. Therefore, I can’t imagine surviving more than three.
I’d never even heard of Coach until I took the job in 1994. All I knew was that this guy next to me had kids in the palm of his hand. Like the Pied Piper (apropos because he was always playing his wooden flute) Coach had the gift of entertaining young teenagers. By the time I arrived on the scene, his coaching career was basically done, as he had to look after his grandmother. But, calling him Coach just stayed the natural way to address him, and still is even today.
His classes were - well - fun. While I was trying to teach my students the landmark Supreme Court case Marbury vs. Madison, and its effect on judicial review, Coach would be next door letting the kids make dream catchers, while talking about the Lakota Tribes of the Northern Plains.
Then, between classes, he would be out in the hall with his larger-than-life personality just playing with the kids as they walked to their classes. That high-pitched voice (which was unique given his large size) could be recognized from anywhere in the school and you could actually see students light up when he teased with them. I know I learned as much from watching him and his style than I ever did in college.
Of course, it wasn’t just the classroom where Coach displayed his value. Faculty meetings, lunch in the break room ... whatever the scheduled event, Coach would always keep things up-tempo and lighthearted. He made the rest of the faculty feel welcome and would often give them nicknames like “Queen,” “Baby G” and my name, which he still calls me when we see each other, “Big John.”
Every successful middle school teacher must have a dark side, though, because the typical middle school student is a wild animal that must occasionally be tamed. Coach had that gift too. I would hear him lay into a student through the wall between us, and I have to say, even I was intimidated and impressed with the way he could restore control if he had to.
Every small town in small-town America has a hero like Coach Fifer. Even though he’s retired, he’s still teaching, playing parts at shows and teaching dancing classes. Ever the entertainer and always a hit with kids from 2 to 92.
His legacy is compounded even more as his family continues it. In fact, raise your hand if you’ve ever interacted with his sister, Bessie Fifer, or his nephew, D.R. Coleman, who is area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. See that? The whole town has their hands raised.
I recently noticed that he was named “Citizen of the Year” for Kerrville. Don’t know who or how that decision was made, but I’m not surprised, and stand in affirmation of his service to our community. Like I said before, I’m lucky to know him.
