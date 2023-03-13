Several years ago, I sat on my back porch watching a roadrunner zip by and baby bunnies hop across the field. I pondered my problem and began talking to God about it. He is never too busy to visit with me and is my helper in times of trouble.

Psalms 46:1 (NIV) says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Running to him is always the best thing to do.

