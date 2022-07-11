May 24, 2022 will be remembered forever for those of us who were in Uvalde. News of the shooting had just been released and helicopters circled the sky. I needed to go to the post office and was headed out the door when I felt God whisper, “Go to the civic center.” I prayed as I drove.
When I arrived, I told the school official I was a minister and was willing to help. “Kathleen, I want you to go into this room where the parents are waiting to find out about their children,” she said. The room was large and filled with people and several Texas Rangers. You could feel the anxiety and grief. Overwhelmed, I took a step back to catch my breath. God whispered again, “I’ve walked you through crisis and you are called to the broken-hearted.” I reluctantly took a step forward and began to pray with hurting families.
Throughout my years as a coach, teacher, social worker, mother, speaker, columnist, author, wife, podcaster, and minister, I have often felt inadequate, or that I don’t have what it takes for the assignment I am facing. I’ve used words like, “God, this is hard, I can’t do this, I feel all alone,” or “God, I don’t feel qualified.” It is in these times; I have a choice. My choices are to listen to the negative chatter or step up to the plate and be all God has called me to be.
God never calls us to something that He doesn’t provide what we need. Sometimes it takes me a little longer to unpack the lies I am believing and simply trust Him. It is in that place of simple trust; I find my confidence in His grace and ability.
Hebrews 11 is full of heroes of faith that walked forward in their life trusting God and putting their confidence in Him. Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah and Moses are just some of the great people of faith mentioned in this chapter.
Hebrews 10:35-36 (AMP) tells us, “Do not, therefore, fling away your fearless confidence, for it carries a great and glorious compensation of reward. For you have need of steadfast patience and endurance so you may preform and fully accomplish the will of God and carry away what is promised.”
The word confidence in this passage means bold assurance. Do you walk in bold assurance and confidence in the things God has called you to? When doubt and unbelief try to creep in, I have to preach to myself the truth in God’s word. I have found God is usually positioning me right where He wants me, which is a place of full dependance in His ability, not mine.
Hebrews 12: 1-2 (AMP) spells out how to overcome our inadequacies and walk into our future. It tells us to run with steady and active persistence the appointed course of the race that is set before us. Look away from all that would distract you, to Jesus, who is the leader and source of our faith.
Fear and anxiety love to suck the life out of us and keep us from our destiny but we have to stop them in their tracks. We have to choose to believe the truth from God’s word and reject fear and anxiety.
Jeremiah 29:11 declares, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
God allows things in our lives and takes us out of our comfort zone to help us grow and change. If He is shifting things in your life, let me encourage you to preach to yourself, hang on to your confidence, and walk in bold assurance that He is right there beside you, leading you into you into the next phase of His plans and purposes for your life.
God is looking for simple people that are just willing to say yes to His plans and purposes and trust in His ability to supply us all we need.
God supplied everything I needed that unforgettable day. I know I am called to the brokenhearted, and I’m a living testimony of His power to heal and restore a shattered heart.
He is looking for simple people that are just willing to say yes to His plans and trust in His ability to supply us all we need and walk in confidence.
---
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail. com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.