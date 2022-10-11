To the Editor:
Foursquare Gospel Fellowship Kerrville, with Pastor Dale Friedrich, is involved with crusades in Pakistan. Millions have been reached and thousands saved or healed. Revival is happening in a strict Muslim country.
Through gifts and time, thousands of Bibles are given to the people of Pakistan. Pastor Dale and Laurie Arhelger, over Skype, are giving them songs and sermons that are translated to Urdu. Our church walls are covered with photos of those saved, our stained glass windows.
We are also affiliated with Dale Friedrich Ministries’ “All Aboard the Jesus Train.” A televised show with original songs and sermons, shown weekly through GEB TV. Thousands reached and healed right here in the USA; suicides prevented, lost brought home to Jesus, the lonely provided love and solace, prisoners released from sins, and even people being saved in bars. God is using this ministry to reach people.
Through God and Pastor Dale we are a light in the darkness. We love God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit welcoming them in all we do. The Holy Spirit is active in our services filling hearts with joy and peace. With a mixture of hymns and original gospel songs we praise and worship our God and Father. We feel revival is at hand and may already be starting. God is moving and we are striving to be a part of His ministry, to go and make disciples.
– John T Roberts
Kerrville
