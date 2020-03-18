Living in 2020 Uncertainty

Have you ever found yourself in a situation and simply did not know what to do? Are you in a place where you do not have the answer? There are a lot of uncertain things in our world right now, especially with COVID-19.
In reality, all of us live in uncertainty, but most of us just don’t realize it. None of us have any guarantees in life. The company you work for goes under and you are out of a job, your child is in a wreck, your teenager tells you she is expecting, your mate suddenly has a heart attack and is gone, and the list goes on.
Our certainty or security must be rooted in the nature of who God is. He is faithful when life is uncertain. I never know what is around the corner, but for me, loving God, trusting and walking with Him through life, gives me power and peace. Although I do not know what my future holds, I do know who holds my hand, if I let Him, and I walk in life’s uncertainties.
The Bible has an answer of how we are to navigate through such a season. It is a story about King Jehoshaphat and how he was outnumbered by a vast army coming at his people. Life was very uncertain, and didn’t look good.
II Chronicles 20:6, 9, and 12 (NIV) says, “Lord, the God of our ancestors, are You not the God who is in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. Power and might are in Your hand, and no one can withstand You.”
Verse 9: “If calamity comes upon us, whether the sword of judgment, or plague or famine, we will stand in Your presence before this temple that bears Your Name and will cry out to You in our distress, and You will hear us and save us.”
Verse 12: “For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on You.”
We must see God bigger than what comes against us, is uncertain or threatening us. Really, all of life is uncertain and we have no guarantees but God.
The end of the story says that after Jehoshaphat defeated his enemies, it took his people three days to collect all the blessings. Rest and peace came to his nation.
I have adopted the mindset that trials are adventures. It is not a good adventure story unless something goes wrong and a character overcomes the challenge. I believe we have a God-given right to overcome in any situation we face, when our heart is right and we focus on Him.
Isaiah 28:16 (NIV) instructs us saying, “So this is what the Sovereign Lord says: See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tested stone, a precious cornerstone for a sure foundation; the one who relies on it will never be stricken with panic.”
When we rely on Jesus, a sure foundation, we will not live in fear or panic. We are in days of uncertainty in 2020 and we have a choice of how to walk it out. Let us be a people that walk in peace and confidently with our God, and overcome the uncertainty. Will you join me?
---
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping people discover their value and worth. She leads a community Bible study related to articles she writes on Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m. at The Kroc Center, called The Gathering: Bringing God into Everyday Life. To register, email kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com or call 830.377.8061. No class March 17, due to spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.