City of Kerrville Public Information Officer
The Kerrville Dog Park is a great place to take your pup(s) for some quality time outdoors. As an extension of Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, you and your furry partner can go out and play from dawn to dusk all week long!
Remember to be mindful of dog park rules and regulations that are in place to keep you and your dog(s) safe while playing. These rules include:
• Please remove dog from leash while inside the vestibule and before entering either side of the dog park. (All dogs must be leashed when leaving the dog park);
• All dogs entering the small dog side must be no larger than the dog outline shown on the fence (18 inch height);
• Dog handlers are required to pick up their pet’s waste and dispose in supplied containers;
• No dog can be left unattended;
• Children under 10 years of age must be under adult supervision at all times. Infants and small children are not permitted in the dog park. Dogs can act aggressively against small children, especially when children are running;
• Dog handlers are responsible for animals. Aggressive dogs must be muzzled or vacate the park;
• Dogs with a history of dangerous behavior are prohibited;
• Limit two (2) dogs per handler;
• Dog handlers must fill in any holes that their dog digs;
• Dogs must be properly licensed, vaccinated, and wearing tags;
• Puppies under four months old should not enter the park. They should be kept away from the dog park for their protection and that of other dogs;
• Female dogs in heat are not permitted in the dog park;
• Do not bring human or dog food inside the dog park;
• No dog training is to occur inside the dog park;
• Additional rules may be enforced to ensure the safety of our guests. Failure to follow rules may result in expulsion from the facility.
To report issues please call the following:
• 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300;
• For afterhours non-emergency issues, please call the Kerrville Police Department at 257-8181.
Rules and regulations are posted outside of the dog park and online for reference. Together we can create a safe environment for our dogs to roam, play, be free, and even make a couple of friends at the Kerrville Dog Park.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
---
This article was submitted by City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus on behalf of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
