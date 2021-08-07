Schreiner Songkeepers
Schreiner University is launching a new program that is both academic and cultural, and will help fulfill the Schreiner 2023 strategic plan. Schreiner’s Songkeeper program is not restricted to music majors, or any single academic discipline. Unique in higher education, it reflects the character of Schreiner University and the special place where it resides – in the heart of the Texas Hill Country – Kerrville, Texas.
Songkeepers will honor the songwriting legacy of this place we are proud to call home. From Jimmie Rodgers, widely regarded as the Father of Country Music, through 50 years of the internationally acclaimed Kerrville Folk Festival (still featuring world-class singer/song- writers in the longest continuously running music festival in the world), Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country are important to the myriad of genres (including folk, blues, country, Tejano, jazz, and rock) that make up American music, past and present.
Schreiner intends to help preserve and grow this indigenous art form of the Texas Hill Country. Through collaborative relationships with the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation, the community-based Big Seed program, and civic and entrepreneurial leaders of the Kerrville community, Schreiner will be a place where songwriters gather to develop and grow their craft, and to perform.
Schreiner’s Songkeepers Program has two major components:
• Development of the next generation to join this legacy – through the Schreiner Songkeepers Learning Community; and
• Expanding opportunities for Kerrville and the Hill Country community to experience performances of original music by world-class songwriters.
Through educational and cultural programming throughout the year, Schreiner will help preserve the legacy and heritage of this art form and its part in Texas history.
The Songkeepers Learning Community
Like all Schreiner’s learning communities, Songkeepers will provide freshmen the opportunity to connect with fellow students, the university, and the community in order to help them transition to college life. This one, though, includes a hands-on course in the art and craft of songwriting. Geared for students beginning their development as songwriters, it is also valuable to those already writing songs. I will be providing instruction, along with 13 visiting professional songwriters and musicians who are currently writing, recording, and performing at music festivals and in concert venues across the USA and Europe. Equally important, they are also experienced, accomplished teachers. Most have spent decades teaching, as well as writing and performing.
From day one, students will begin creating their own original compositions, and then they will sing and play these songs – finding and learning to love their own voices – figuratively and literally. Songkeepers will spend time in Schreiner’s studio, recording their songs that they will be able to publish and share.
Songkeepers will learn by doing, spending time outside the classroom – listening to, writing and playing music. Students will be asked to join one or more “songwriter circles” informally sharing their songs. Songkeepers will also attend concerts and live performances. Throughout, Songkeepers’ learning experiences will be framed within the rich legacy of songwriters who preceded them, particularly those who wrote and performed here in the Texas Hill Country.
Live Music
Capitalizing on the campus’s indoor and outdoor music venues, Schreiner continues to grow its offerings of live, original music. The first two are held in the Rodman Steele recital hall. The Sunday Afternoon series takes advantage of the shady outdoor stage at the Schreiner Trailhead.
• Music at the Mansion – concluding its ninth year, a collaboration between Schreiner University and the Kerrville Folk Festival. Member-supported, the series provides patrons six concerts per year. Underwritten by generous donors and sponsors, the series also provides funding for the Rod Kennedy scholarship each year, awarded to a student interested in music.
• Music & Conversation – entering its third year, this series is video-recorded before a “studio audience” primarily of students and faculty. An interview format in which audience members are encouraged to ask questions provides an intimate and revealing insight into how songs are created.
• Sunday Afternoon Songwriters – just underway, this series offers a relaxed setting for the whole family to enjoy original music free of charge in much the same form as it was created.
On behalf of all my colleagues, welcome back to the Schreiner campus!
