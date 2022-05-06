Have you ever had a tough day or maybe you had a challenge that brought you to tears? Could it be that you feel like giving up on life? I suggest that on those days, practice sowing good seeds so you can later reap a different outcome.
The principle of sowing and reaping has been around for a long time, and the Bible tells us that we will reap what we sow.
Galatians 6:7-8 warns, “Do not be deceived. God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.”
There is no way we are going to get a different result from what we are encountering unless we sow what pleases God and is in His word. It is vital that we plant the right seeds in this season in order to reap a different crop. Many people just like to whine and complain instead of doing something positive, like pray, change their behavior, or speak life-giving words. The word “sow” means to do something that will eventually bring about a particular result.
What do you need right now in your home, business, marriage, kids, or life? Are you sowing seeds to obtain what you want? If not, let me encourage you to ask God to show you the right seeds to sow and search the Bible.
My husband was a farmer in south Texas for a number of years. We have had numerous conversations about farming. Each year, he said he carefully chose seed from dealers that had a proven history of producing excellent crops.
Choosing the right seed was very important to his future. If you do not sow good seed, you have little hope of harvesting a good crop. Whether we realize it or not, we are always planting some kind of seeds around us in our homes and relationships.
Psalms 126:6 (NIV) encourages us on the tough days and says, “Those that sow in tears, will reap with songs of joy. He who goes out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with him.”
I had written a date next to this scripture years ago, to remind me to sow into my future. Even in my time of great sorrow and tears, I needed to plant into others and my life so that one day, I would reap a good crop. If you are in a season of sorrow or distress, start planting! Responding in the opposite of what we are experiencing is important.
I needed comfort, laughter and joy because the grief of losing my late husband was enormous. It is easy to get self-centered in grief so I began to look for ways I could make people laugh, especially those that were going through trials. I looked for ways I could bring joy into others’ lives. I also looked for opportunities to comfort others. Scripture tells us even in our darkest hours, choosing to sow, we will not just reap, but reap with songs of joy and an abundant harvest.
I recently visited with a woman going through a difficult situation. She was grumpy and her words were sharp and negative. To diffuse the negativity, I carefully chose seeds of kindness, gentleness, and looked for ways to encourage her. The atmosphere changed and the results were very beneficial.
Financially giving what we have when we need a financial blessing is important. Years ago, my late husband and I were going through a stressful time financially. Every penny mattered and there just did not seem to be enough for our family of five. We purposed to give to God and helping others. Even putting $5 to $10 seemed like hundreds to give away in our time of distress. However, we were faithful to give and over and over in our lives, God blessed us. You cannot out-give God!
I challenge you to carefully select and examine the seeds you are sowing in your life and those around you. Choose seeds of kindness, peace, love and blessings. You may not see the crop immediately, but you will reap what you sow.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
