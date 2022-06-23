Cheapskate

by Phil Houseal
One thing that recent lockdowns, winter storms, shortages of essential products, and economic fluctuations have taught me is this: I am grateful I know how to be poor.
Not poor like our parent’s and grandparent’s Depression-era poor, but poor as in “only having enough cash to buy gas to make it to the next job.” Hey, I was a musician.
And a college student.
For several years I lived in a one-room efficiency apartment. Not a one-bedroom apartment, but an apartment of only one room. The room was the bedroom. The bathroom was down the hall, shared with renters on the floor above. The kitchen was a table in the corner. The refrigerator was the space between the indoor window and the storm window. Remember, this was Iowa, where it’s winter nine out of 12 months.
My kitchen had one appliance – a popcorn popper that was a heating element on which sat a metal bowl with a lid. It was either plugged in, or off. But with that simple piece of technology I could:
• Boil eggs
• Prepare canned soup
• Make boxed mac ‘n’ cheese
• Cook hotdogs
• Warm up baked beans
• And yes, pop popcorn.
I discovered other ways to protect pennies. I was particularly proud that with strategic planning I could make one roll of toilet paper last a semester. Boy, that went out the window when I got married.
I think about the ridiculous lengths I went too, to save money.
Pencils were kept in service by buying replacement erasers.
I learned to sew so I could replace buttons.
Some of my techniques bordered on illegality. At one point I learned that a specific sized washer could be used as a dime in parking meters. They cost a nickel each, but that represented a doubling of value. It was more of a physics experiment than stealing–over the semester I probably saved $1.50.
As I grew in maturity, and entered the workforce, I was able to achieve more financial comfort. We were still a single-earner family with four children, and my earnings came from teaching, so we never considered ourselves wealthy. We were able to add a second vehicle and enjoy a nice meal out and take trips to the coast.
While I never cheated parking meters again, those habits of frugality were never far below the surface.
To this day, I hang my laundry on the line.
I reuse a bath towel for weeks. When you think about it, toweling off a just-showered body is really just washing a towel by proxy. Since I shower outdoors, I hang it in the sun and voilà, it’s ready for the next shower.
For a long time, I also covered all the usual frugal bases–changing my own oil, handling small household repairs, haunting the resale shops. And not tossing anything. I still own and use the copper-bottomed pan my mom sent with me when I left home.
Even in my various penurious states, I never achieved the heights of frugality as did Amy Dacyczyn, author of “The Tightwad Gazette.”
She devoted three volumes to the practice of tightwad-ery.
She wrote chapters on dumpster diving, how to score at yard sales, and how to recycle greeting cards. Her tips included:
• Making your own crackers;
• Carving toy gliders out of Styrofoam meat trays;
• Folding index cards in half to make thank you cards, and;
• Repairing frayed shoestrings by wrapping ends with cellophane tape.
Some of her tips make me feel like Rockefeller. Dacyczyn actually described how to separate two-ply toilet paper and rewind it onto two empty cardboard tubes. I never went that far, but I did use her trick of making baby wipes out of paper towel rolls sawed in half and submerged in a concoction of water and baby oil.
I thought I was past that part of my life. But after a recent trip to the grocery store, I’m reconsidering. I just caught myself reusing a piece of aluminum foil.
---
Phil Houseal is a writer and owner of Full House PR, www.FullHousePR.com. Contact him at phil@fullhouseproductions.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.