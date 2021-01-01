We hope you had a very Merry Christmas and received blessings of love and support.
Now, as we look to the end of 2020 and prepare for 2021, our hope is for a renewed faith in positive things, good health for all, and hopefully some sense of normalcy. With the vaccines being released, there is hope and belief that we are on the track for all of those wishes to come true.
Our winter and spring catalog has been mailed out in hopes of great times ahead. Please continue to bear with us as we determine when we are able to open the building in part or in full. Your health and safety is our utmost concern and we want to help keep everyone safe. We will continue to monitor CDC and local health authority guidelines to determine those openings.
If you see something in the catalog that interests you, just give us a call to see if that particular class will be available. Some classes, due to size limits, may be open as we are able to social distance appropriately; but others may have to wait just a little while longer.
The other day, someone in the community said they were surprised we sent a catalog out at this time. But, we have positive faith that at some point we will open and we will be prepared when we do. Thank you for your patience and support during this time.
It has been hard on our seniors that are tired of being isolated and crave contact with their friends. It has also been hard on our staff here at the center, as we are missing the sweet sounds of friendship, music and chatter within the building as well.
In the meantime, we will continue to watch over our seniors as we provide hot meals for our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service during this season of change. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures. The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but, staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Santa Fe Chicken Stew;
• Thursday, Dec. 31 – Grilled Sausage;
• Friday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED for New Years Day – Did you know that we also supply our MOW clients with a meal for the days we are closed. We do.
• Monday, Jan 4 – Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy;
• Tuesday, Jan. 5 – Shepherd’s Pie – this is a favorite;
• Wednesday, Jan. 6 – Stuffed Pepper Casserole.
A very special thank you to our volunteer, Kit Hunter, who retired on Tuesday after many years of helping us one or two times a week in the kitchen. She has actually been helping us since October of 2009. That is eleven years. Any new volunteers out there that want to help out in the kitchen and assist with preparing the meals with love? Give Tony Ramos, our volunteer coordinator a call to learn more.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.