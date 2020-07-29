Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
The Dietert Center fan drive this past week for our Meals on Wheels clients has been very successful. Thank you to our wonderful community members stepping up to help those in need. You are amazing.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers asked the clients if they needed a fan and more than 45 said yes. So far we have had about 35 fans donated and only need a few more, so if you would like to help us, please drop off a new or gently used fan at our front entrance and we will make sure they go to seniors in need. The center is currently closed, but we are still in the building, so just knock on the door and we will take your donation. Together, we can make sure no senior is without some additional cool air during the dog days of summer.
I had a great weekend social distancing at the lake with our children and our four grandsons aged two, three, three, and eight. We made a pact that we would not talk about covid, corona, going back to school, work, or politics. It was a great weekend. Our son-in-law is a high school Ag teacher, our daughter is an x-ray/CT technician at an emergency clinic, our son is an insurance claim adjuster, and our daughter-in-law cares for children at a pre-school center, so one way or another, they are all connected to this crazy world we live in right now.
We had a hard time not talking about all those things at first, but, quickly realized that watching the kids play together in the water was much more enjoyable. The joy of watching and listening to children without a care in the world was my kind of vacation. When Paw Paw ventured out in a kayak to the middle of the lake to save a rogue blow-up shark, you knew we were in the right place at the right time. Of course, the looks he got from the boaters on his way back were priceless. But even more priceless was the joy from the boys as Paw Paw saved the day.
Besides being a little sunburned and sore from climbing in and out of the boat, my heart is filled with love of family and peace from the wonderful opportunity to get away from it all. Most especially, though, we made some special memories for the grandsons. If you have an opportunity to take a break, please do so. It is good for the soul and great for the spirit.
And, if you have a chance, take someone special with you. My mother-in-law joined us for the long weekend as well. What joy for her to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren experience one of life’s greatest treasures – family.
If you know any seniors or have neighbors that may not have family close by, please reach out to them to help them feel love and support. Be that person on the kayak paddling out to the center of the lake to save that one soul. You never know what it means to them and to those that love them.
If you are coming to drop off or pick up medical equipment, please bring your mask and wear it if coming into the building or you can just call to let us know you are here and we will meet you outside.
We will continue to follow guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
Our Personal Alert Link program is going strong. If you, or your loved ones would like more information about making sure you have the ability to alert others if you are in need, please give Rick a call.
We really need help delivering hot meals to our homebound seniors Monday-Friday. You can do this with a friend or by yourself. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044 for volunteer information.
If you know of seniors that are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.