Dietert News with Brenda Thompson

What a great time we had at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo last weekend. It was so good to see people learning about new businesses that have started in Kerrville and re-acquainting themselves with the businesses that have been working hard throughout the pandemic to stay open for our community. Thank you to the Chamber for continuing this annual event.
Our annual Golf Tournament, which benefits our Dementia Care Advocate programs, will be here before we know it. The date is Sept. 11 at Riverhill Country Club. If you are interested in playing, sponsoring, or honoring a loved one that has experienced dementia or cognitive decline, please give Paige Sumner a call to find out more. We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well. You can register for any option on our website or call for more information.
Did you know that our dining room, classes and trips are for all ages? While the Dietert Center strives to provide a multitude of opportunities for seniors to meet others, learn something new, have a safe place to come hang out, and get the assistance that you need, we do have some opportunities for multiple ages. For those of you in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, we hope you will come check us out as well. We have weekly classes and activities galore. Whether it is art, exercise, music, dancing, educational or emotional support, we have what you need.
There is still time to register for the August classes that include: Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on Aug. 12, Medicare 101-What it’s all About! on Aug. 19, Coronavirus Vaccines Education on Aug. 25, and Texas Hunter Education for two days on Aug. 28-29.
The Party Bridge group is recruiting new participants on Wednesday and Fridays. All levels of experience are welcome to come play. I know that they have fun in there, because they sure are smiling when they head home.
We have a new support group for those with Hearing Disabilities starting on Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m. Gayle Raif will facilitate this group on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. As a person with hearing loss herself, Gayle will be able to give you the resources and encouragement you need.
Our Fall Club Ed Catalog is hot off the presses. You should be receiving one in the mail soon or pick one up when you come to have lunch with us (hint hint). We have lots of new classes and activities, so watch for it later in the month.
The Butt-Holdsworth Library will have library information to share on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dietert Center front lobby. Come visit about what the library has to offer and possible new programs on the horizon.
One of our travel consultants, Kimberly Torres, with be here on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. to get you excited about the upcoming trips to the Grand Canyon and the Islands of Cape Cod. If you have ever dreamed about going to either one of these places, now is your time to do it.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, and the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
Good news: We are bringing music back on Thursdays. Last week, we had the Ukulele group put on a show for us and the next couple weeks, we have a D.J. coming to play music from all ages. We had some dancers on the floor, and we look forward to seeing more. Join us for lunch, then stick around for some tunes.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Chicken Chef Salad, Fruit Medley and Potato Salad;
• Thursday, Aug. 12 – Crispy Baked Fish;
• Friday, Aug. 13 – Smothered Pork Chop;
• Monday, Aug. 16 – Chicken Tenders with Gravy;
• Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Smoked Sausage with Peppers and Onions, and;
• Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Chicken Paprikash with Egg Noodles.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
