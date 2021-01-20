To the editor:
I feel compelled to share my heart regarding the total upheaval today in our United States. In order to be united, we need common goals, especially those on which our country was founded. Our brilliant Godly founding fathers (and yes, they were Godly, Christian servants judging by what they wrote and did, not deists as some allege), based our Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, our Constitution on the Holy Bible.
For our country to survive, to remain a world leader, we cannot flaunt those principles. I saw our country floundering in the 1960s, 70s when the drug culture took hold, when families weakened, prayer was no longer allowed in our schools, and abortion (so-called women’s rights) became a right in our once-Godly country.
I taught in public junior high and high schools, and saw the devastating changes in students and parents, especially in students whose parents were part of the hippie drug culture. I saw changes in some school administrators (principals and vice principals) who simply looked the other way as teachers tried to abide by the rules. I, for example, had an eighth grader expose himself in my class, as other students looked nonchalantly at him. I actually had to fight to get anything done about it! My principal reprimanded me when I finally dared to talk to the superintendent, because the principal turned his head and ignored the issue. This was the same student that had marijuana one week before and received no punishment.
I had parents accuse me of lying when I confronted them of their child cheating on a test. It became quite frustrating when I and many other teachers received no back-up from administrators when we sent students to the office for breaking rules. Students laughed at this. It taught them to have no respect for authority.
An extended lesson on the Holocaust, which is denied in many schools and other arenas today, became quite a break-through for students. They listened intently as we read the play version of “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Elie Weisel; and saw “The Hiding Place” movie. Eighth-graders sat still, quite appalled, as they heard live, first-hand, actual Holocaust survivors speak to them. They heard the truth. One parent told me she took her son to the library because he wanted to read more about the Holocaust. They learned the value of human life and what can happen in a once-Christian country. It changed them in many ways.
Slowly we see those changes, as they happened in Germany, taking root and growing here. We see the devaluing of life, as in abortion; illegal drug use; increased violence, murders.
We see the refusal of leaders in some areas to allow churches to meet while abortion clinics thrive. Illegal acts, such as burning businesses, police cars, assault on innocent people are allowed by the leaders in these cities. Police are defunded, a platform of liberals now who want power. These are only a few examples.
Liberal leaders deny people the right to work, to keep their small businesses going, go to church, all in the name of safety, while large businesses, such as Costco, can remain open. Why? It’s a plan to build co-dependency on government, not for safety.
On the one hand, some liberals say they want to save lives. On the other hand, they push abortions … totally illogical! Compare the innocent babies aborted, dismembered, some 65 million in our country to the number of innocent Jews and others murdered in the Holocaust. Six million Jews were murdered, other victims, some 1.1 million. Do the math! It makes no sense, folks! Murder is murder. If someone doesn’t want a baby, think ahead; plan ahead. Let’s teach abstinence.
Until we in the United States realize God is our ultimate judge and we will all stand before Him in judgment for our actions, thoughts, words, beliefs in Him and Jesus, our Savior, when we die, we will continue down the third-world country road. Where do you want to spend eternity? That’s a pretty long time … forever! We must follow God’s rules as our founding fathers outlined or we are gone, just as many other nations. The Holy Bible clearly outlines these precepts. Reread the Ten Commandments. Remember, “Every knee will bow.” (Romans 14:11) Let us not put our trust in our government to provide guidance for our every need. Instead, let us put our trust in God knowing He will give us guidance in our resources to meet our needs.
Just open your eyes and take a look at Venezuela (a once-prosperous country, now devastated) only a few hundred miles to the south of us to see what can happen in a few short years when one puts ultimate trust in the government to provide every need. I, for one, put my trust in God for guidance in the tools I need to care for myself. We need Godly leaders in every facet of our lives.
God bless the U.S.A! Stand up for our freedoms, or become a communist nation, lost forever. God bless you for reading this, and I pray your Christmas was a Merry Christmas. Let’s all pray this next year will bring a renewal of Godly faith in our country and spread to all the world, just as we want God’s love to spread to everyone.
– Pat Long
Center Point
