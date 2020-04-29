Dietert News – April 29, 2020

We are starting a new weekly event for the Dietert Center. “Tuesday Donation Day at the Dietert.” Please bring your gently used medical equipment on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and drop them off at the front door area.
We will have someone there to accept your items and give you a donation receipt. Our community members must be doing lots of home projects right now because there have been a lot of broken bones, and therefore, we are in need of more medical equipment to replenish what we have loaned out.
We are especially in need of wheelchairs, knee scooters, transfer benches, portable commode chairs, shower chairs and stools right now. We are not able to accept items such as foot braces, arm slings, or other items that might attach to the skin, for obvious reasons. If you have any questions about your item, just give us a call. Last year, we loaned out more than 1,168 medical equipment items to those in need. When the items are returned, they are sanitized and ready to go to the next person. I am so glad that we are here to help our community in this way.
Remember, any time you need to borrow something, just call or come in to see if we have it. Then, just bring it back when you are finished so that others can use it.
Another program Dietert is continuing to operate is our Call Reassurance Program. Seniors who live alone and have no one locally to check on them, can sign up to have us do that check for them by phone, daily.
This program starts out with the senior calling in to the center Monday through Friday before 10 a.m. If we don’t hear from them, our volunteer calls them to make sure they are okay. If we aren’t able to reach them, we call their contact person which may be a child, friend or neighbor so that they can physically check on them. If we can’t get in touch with any of their contacts, we may go ourselves to check on them or call local emergency responders for a welfare check.
Once we have the client into a habit of calling us daily, this system works smoothly. During this time of social distancing, we have not stopped this program. Staff members working from home have continued to call these clients daily and assure them that are not in total isolation.
I can’t wait to hear some of the stories they have collected after this is all over. If you, or someone you love lives alone and is in need of this program, please give Nick a call at 792-4044 so we can get you or them set up. Oh, by the way, this is a free service provided by the Dietert Center because we are all family and we want to help in any way possible.
We are delivering meals to more than 300 homebound seniors every week. Our numbers keep going up, as many seniors are homebound at this time. If you happen to drive by the center on Tuesdays or Thursdays, you might think we are having a parking lot party. But we actually implemented this new procedure in order to limit the amount of interaction we have between staff and volunteers in an attempt to assure social distancing recommendations.
We have taken great strides to keep everyone safe while preparing, packing-out and delivering our meals to our homebound seniors and we will continue to do so. We are calling each client daily to check in with them.
Thank you to the great volunteers who have stepped up to make these calls and assure the seniors that they are not forgotten. If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them and make sure they have what they need during this time and that they don’t feel isolated.
If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
