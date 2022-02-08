Everyone keeps talking about going back to this thing called a “normal life.”
What is that exactly? Honestly, I’ve never had a normal life, and so I wouldn’t know it if I went back to it. In fact, I’m so used to chaos, anxiety, befuddlement, and bedlam, that I wouldn’t know a normal life if it bit me on the haunches of my derriere.
When I wake up in the morning and get up off the ground - you know, after having put both legs through the same pants hole, I know that whatever the day brings, it won’t be ordinary. Even if I actually make it out the door with my shoes on the right feet, I will have typically, sipped my breakfast, eaten my coffee, flossed my hair and combed my teeth. Therefore a “routine” day is just some fictitious utopian myth.
Even if I’m doing something fun like fishing, I couldn’t describe it as anything close to normal. My best friend is Joe. I’ve always wanted a friend who had a nice boat. A philosopher, who could inspire my thoughts with occasional phrases in Latin, who knew all the names of coastal birds, and was somewhat organized. Instead, I got Joe.
After we had gone back to the house three times for forgotten necessities, and changed the tire on his trailer, we would finally get to our secret spot by 9:30 a.m. Of course, we would then have to find an opening in between all the other boats, and Joe would have to respool his reel before we could actually start fishing. I wouldn’t call our version of fishing routine either.
Heck, some folks wouldn’t even call it fishing. First, my waders fill up with water from the leak that I forgot to repair last time, then I have to get the treble hook out of Joe’s right ear with a pair of pliers. During this time, we will notice that the bite is on, and everyone’s poles are bent over double with trophy trout on the line.
That is, until we get into the action. Suddenly, the bite is over, and we go back to our usual level of stimulation by not getting a single nibble. Then there’s the 20-mile trip back to the ramp, but that’s not related to anything usual either. It’s tough not to show a thankful attitude toward the guy towing our boat when Joe’s motor wouldn’t start, but heck, I can swim back home faster than this.
Even in my everyday life, when I’m doing something dull and repetitive like driving home for instance, something happens that produces an anxiety level above normal. Just yesterday, I was on my way back from a remote home inspection, when I noticed that my pressure on the right rear tire was decreasing.
My distance from home was about 45 miles, and my tire pressure was decreasing at a rate of 1 psi (that’s pounds per square inch) per ½ mile. I started the trip with 32 psi, and if you do the math on that, you can see why my blood pressure was doing the opposite of my tire pressure - rising to a level somewhere around 200/180. Somehow, I made it back home where I keep my spare tire, just for this sort of event. It’s lucky for me that I’m such and organized guy who thinks through all these scenarios before they happen.
You know, come to think of it, I don’t really want a normal life anyway. Sounds kind of boring and a little too comfortable for me. I kind of like that pizazz that comes with a life of chaos. So you can keep your normal life, and it’s fine by me if we never get back to it. Never had one anyway, and some of us like a little hot sauce with our eggs, figuratively speaking, and so I say eat the “family size” bag of chips by yourself. Dance in the kitchen in your underwear with a spatula as a microphone, and finally, just quit looking for your phone, it’ll turn up eventually.
By the way, it’s in your hand.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
