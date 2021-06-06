I said I was going to shout it from the rooftop and that we did. The day is finally here. We are open.
The doors are unlocked and the Dietert Center is open again. All classes, groups, and activities will resume along with our indoor Friendship Café. We are so excited to see everyone this week.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy festive music and friendship. For those community members who have been participating in our drive-through meal pickup, we hope that you will park, come in to eat, and meet up with friends or make some new ones.
Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.00.
The Dietert Center will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and provide disinfecting and sanitization protocols to assure your health and safety. As with any other virus, it is important for all of us to continue to wash our hands and limit your participation if you are not feeling well or have been exposed to others that may be ill. You are welcome to wear a mask if you prefer and not wear one if you prefer. We are allowing our class instructors to make a determination for masks and social distancing as related to their attendance numbers. Please bear with us as we travel through these new waters of operations. We want everyone to be accepted and appreciated while allowing participation to begin. We definitely don’t want to go backward again.
The Summer 2021 Catalog of classes and activities has arrived. If you did not get one in the mail, stop by to pick one up, or visit our website. We are planning that all will be well in June and feel confident that our classes and activities will run as scheduled. If you see something in the catalog you are interested in, please go ahead and sign up online or give us a call.
Be sure to attend the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to open with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. There are still seats available so reserve your space soon, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
The “Changes, Challenges and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class” will start up on Tuesday, June 15 for five sessions. This class will be limited to eight participants, so sign up soon to reserve your spot (we only have four seats left). This is a great class if you’ve been recently diagnosed with early stage memory loss or cognitive impairment. You and your care partner will learn skills to better understand this condition and give you great tools to cope and manage life in a positive atmosphere of caring and compassion.
Some of the classes being offered in June are: “Water Aerobics” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays beginning June 1, “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays beginning June 1 as well, “Done in a Day Art” on June 5, “Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step” on Wednesdays beginning June 9, “Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care” on June 10.
“Chair Yoga” is starting up again on Wednesday and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and our very popular “Yoga with Willie” will be on Tuesday and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Hill Country Karate starts a new session on June 7 for ages 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. and ages 13 to adult at 7:30 p.m.
Check the catalog for other options.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 2 – Herb Baked Chicken;
• Thursday, June 3 – Roast Pork with Gravy;
• Friday, June 4 – Chef Salad & Garden Pasta Salad;
• Monday, June 7 – Mushroom Smothered Pork;
• Tuesday, June 8 – Beef & Pasta Casserole, and;
• Wednesday, June 9 – Chicken Salad & Three Bean Salad.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need information about our programs and resources.
