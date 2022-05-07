by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Last month, I wrote about the ways in which the economic engine of Schreiner was roaring back to life. The University’s economic impact on the community is important, to be sure, but our intention is to do more than simply benefit the region’s tourism, retail, service, and construction industries. We also intend to be a regional hub for arts and culture in the Hill Country.
A former member of Schreiner’s Board of Trustees was fond of describing Kerrville as the “Asheville of Texas.” He was understandably proud of Kerrville, and that may have made him prone to slight exaggeration, but he was on to something, too. Certainly, he saw a similarity between the Blue Ridge mountains in which Asheville, Tenn. is nestled and the Hill Country’s own natural beauty. Perhaps, too, he saw similarities between the Vanderbilts’ extraordinary Biltmore estate and the Schreiner mansions that dot our local landscape. But mainly I think his point was that just as Asheville became an unexpected regional center for interesting restaurants, start-up microbreweries, and a dynamic arts and culture scene, so too is Kerrville assuming that identity in Texas. And I think that he also observed how Asheville’s identity developed authentically; it wasn’t manufactured by promoters. That is another important trait that Asheville and Kerrville share.
We can argue about the comparison, but he is certainly correct that there is an energy around the arts and culture in Kerrville that does not exist in most towns our size.
Schreiner has a role to play in this, but we are by no means the only engine generating artistic and cultural opportunities for the Hill Country. We take great delight in the successes of our partners in this endeavor: everyone from the Museum of Western Art to Playhouse 2000, from the Symphony of the Hills to the Hill Country Arts Foundation, and from Arcadia Live to the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center – and still others.
But Schreiner is a big contributor to the arts and culture scene, too. Here is a sampling of relevant activities on campus during the last two weeks.
The Texas Center at Schreiner held its annual TexS talks featuring the contributions of Texas to the space industry. Speakers included Gerald Griffin, Col. Michael Fossum, Jeff Stone, and Dr. Kim Arvidsson. It was an extraordinary opportunity to hear four perspectives on space that were immensely informative and entirely engaging.
The next evening, Summerlin Visiting Artist, DJ Stout (dubbed “the man who designed Texas”), gave a public lecture on his journey to becoming one of the preeminent graphic designers in the world today. Joining him in conversation was his employee and Schreiner alumnus, Michaela Lehman, who shared her unique perspective on the role of design in creating identity, brands, and stories across a variety of media platforms.
Forty-eight hours later, the front lawn of campus had been re-imagined as the site for a major music festival that we have taken to calling our Uniquely Texan Spring Concert. The concert featured roughly 11 hours of music by six different bands, ending with headliner Wade Bowen. By the end of the evening, this free festival was packed with Schreiner students and employees, along with community members – some of whom might never have stepped foot on Schreiner’s campus had this arts event not been available.
Last week, our students invited the public to campus to hear about their original scholarship and research at the annual spring Academic Showcase. New to the event were the premiers of a variety of short films students have produced over the last year. Arts, culture, science, service, study abroad: the power of the collegiate experience was beautifully distilled into a day-long celebration featuring what students have accomplished and can accomplish in a supportive environment that also challenges them to do their best work.
The Symphony of the Hills performed at the stunning Cailloux Theater under the direction of Dr. Eugene Dowdy, Schreiner’s very own director of music.
Schreiner’s theatrical company, The Flag is Up, opened its weekend run of an original comedy entitled “Two Left Feet” last Friday night (free and open to the public). And our Songkeepers performed their original music at Schreiner’s Trailhead and again at their end of the year recital in the Junkin Family Campus Ministry Center.
Kerrville is not exactly Asheville. But it is also not “not Asheville.” Kerrville is constantly becoming its own best self, but it is doing so in ways that echo the development of some of America’s most exciting and interesting cities by making sure that its arts and cultural activities surround the citizens of the community and visitors.
Ideas, paintings, music, and art of all sorts engage us in sometimes complicated ways, eliciting joy and challenging us and ultimately elevating us. Schreiner University takes seriously its responsibility to be one of the region’s major providers of these extraordinary experiences.
