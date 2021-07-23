If you need any piece of information implied, imparted, inferred, proclaimed, or divulged, I’m your guy. I have a college degree in communication, and 30 years of experience in public education and camping. Therefore, one would think that I could exchange information with my coworkers, the general public, our guests, my wife and my children with some degree of success, wouldn’t you?
However, I’ve learned the hard way that there are many obstacles to effective communication that can trip folks up, and I’d like to discuss some of them at this time.
First, if you want to be a good communicator, you must first develop your ability to listen. Although I consider my attention span to be better than the average bear, my wife says I never listen to her. At least I think that’s what she said, but in my defense, the college football game I had spent four hours watching was in the final nine seconds, for crying out loud. Also, if you really want me to listen to you, please learn to “land your plane” and get to the point. All too often, I find myself trying to pay attention to someone who rattles on for several minutes about this or that when they could have answered me with just a few words. Honestly, I get bored sometimes listening to some guy talk about himself because I want to talk about me. Even in this world of advanced technology, people just don’t get it. I will get a text from my aunt that looks as if it were the forward to a novel. After taking the time to read the darn thing, I just reply “OK” or if I’m really busy, just “K.”
Here’s another communication scenario that requires some venting. I’m 13 years old - sitting in the car minding my own business with mom and dad up front, and my brother and I in back on a long drive. All of a sudden, (how should I say this tactfully) the urge to relieve myself of excess body fluid develops. “Can I go to the bathroom?” I politely inquire. It’s almost as if my mother has been waiting all day to respond to my cordial request with, “I don’t know, can you?” What the heck is that supposed to mean? I mean it’s everything I can do not to inflame the situation further by responding with a smug, “Yes, Mom, you taught me to be competent in the fine art of performing #1 many years ago. Now can you please acquiesce to my request and pull over?” Of course, I know that after being an elementary school teacher for 30 years, she just can’t help it, but give me a break. This conversation would also provoke her into her other favorite language corrective subject of kids these days misusing the word, “like” in normal conversation. Like I don’t already know that, Mom.
Actually, I have to give momma at least some credit for teaching me some of the nuances of effective communication. For example, in the aforementioned long drive scenario, my brother, who is perpetually hungry, would get a lesson when he blurted out, “Let’s eat mom.” The lesson, of course, was the proper use of pause for effect when speaking. “It’s impolite to eat your mother, son. You should have said, “Let’s eat (pause) Mom?”
Finally, I will end my discussion of communication with an awkward moment that happened just last week. This is kind of uncomfortable to talk about, but since I only have seven readers in Kerr County, I might as well just go ahead and mention it. You see, my doctor advised me that, in my advancing years, I should begin taking a dietary supplement called DHEA which is used to boost testosterone in older men. I was a little embarrassed when I approached the pharmacist and discreetly asked where I could find this over-the-counter medication, and this attractive younger woman said, “Of course, Mr. Kerr, it’s just over here.” When it occurred to me that she knew my name, I asked how, and she said, “I was one of your eighth grade history students.”
That’s just great.
