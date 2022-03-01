Do you realize that Spring is less than a month away? That means it’s time to get that bathing suit body ready to be seen ... not for me though. For my body to be seen while wearing a bathing suit would be, how shall I say this with tact, anticlimactic. However, that doesn’t mean I don’t work out. I don’t work out, but it doesn’t mean that. It’s just means that I’m more interested in “The Wade Fisherman’s Body.”
As an experienced coastal wader, I’ve been working on notes for a media marketing campaign that I plan to publish soon, and I thought I’d share a small portion of the workout regimen with you. The following includes the name of the workout routine, the muscle groups that it focuses on, and a typical scenario demonstrating the practical need for each routine. You won’t need any of the fancy equipment that many diets and exercise routines require. This is no gimmick, and I am very excited for the massive potential it has to practically change lives. If you are interested in getting into “The Wade Fisherman’s Body” on the ground floor, please contact me, and I will put you on the marketing short list.
Nutrition
Let’s start with the diet. The Fisherman’s Body does not have a washboard core like some diets advertise. My son, for example, uses one of those “gimmick” diets that makes your stomach look like a piece of corrugated tin. On the contrary, TWFB needs a more pronounced stomach so you have a shelf to rest your arms on when they get tired of casting and fighting redfish all day.
Routine
Go to the pantry, and get a box of Hamburger Helper mix. Include the whole pound of ground beef when preparing the meal. Yes, the typical package prepares enough for a family of 4, but for the TWFB workout, you will need to consume 3 ½ servings. Save the other ½ serving for your wife, and she’ll be thrilled that you thought of her. Make this a daily routine for 90 days, and I guarantee that you will see positive results. Your spouse will, too, and I don’t have to tell you that he or she will respond to your efforts with enthusiasm (if you know what I mean). Obviously, this routine develops the core muscle groups as they will need to stretch and get out of the way for your expanding stomach.
The Wader Squat
If you are a middle-aged wade fisherman like me, the wader squat is a very necessary routine that will save you from embarrassment.
Routine
If you don’t have a pool, you can borrow the neighbor’s pool down the street. Even if you have a pool, the exercise is better if you use the neighbor’s. Make sure you eat a huge breakfast (remember your diet) and four or five cups of coffee. Then put on your waders (including all of your gear), walk to your neighbor’s house, and get in their pool on the shallow side. Now, simply let your digestion system develop. If the neighbors ask what you are doing in their pool, just tell them you are doing the wader squat and, trust me, they will leave you alone.
Wait until you absolutely have to relieve yourself as this demonstrates what will happen when you are fishing and have to go, but are sneaking up that very moment to catch a trophy tailing redfish. When you absolutely can’t stand it another second, get out of the pool and try to run home to your own bathroom and get out of your waders without having an accident. It doesn’t matter what bodily function that you need to relieve.
That’s the whole point - waders keep water out, yes, but they also hold matter in. It helps if the neighbors want to stop you and talk about the upcoming homeowner’s association meeting, because this builds character and poise in tense situations. The Wader Squat focuses on the legs, the back, and the glutes.
The Wader Launch
Here’s the scenario; your depth finder tells you that the water is only 2 ½ feet deep - perfect for wading out in the salt flats. You put on your waders, your boots, your wading belt, and your gear sling, and then with confidence, you vault over the side of the boat, landing in not less than six feet of icy cold water. Now here’s the tricky part. Since the depth of the water is higher than the top of your waders, they will begin to fill with water adding exponential weight for each nanosecond that you take to react. Therefore, the moment your feet hit the bottom of the bay, you must gather all your strength and launch yourself straight back up and over the gunnels of the boat. You only have one shot at this, or you die from drowning, and so the adrenaline rush should help you.
Routine
Go to Home Depot and buy an 80-pound bag of concrete. Hold the bag over your head and try to leap over your backyard fence with the bag. The workout focuses on the calves, the thighs, the core, the… well it pretty much focuses on the whole body.
The Stingray Shuffle
Every experienced wade fisherman will tell you to shuffle your feet when moving along the floor of the bay. This means that you must slide your feet without picking them up in order to let the stingrays know you are coming and avoid getting stung. Stingray wounds are very dangerous, and therefore, you need to learn to practice the stingray shuffle every time you venture out of your boat. Of course, no one ever actually does the stingray shuffle, but everyone agrees that it needs to be done. I don’t know what muscle groups the shuffle works on because honestly, I’ve never done it. You should though.
The Wading Sprint
This is what actually happens when you should be doing the stingray shuffle, but you see your boat 400 yards away drifting out to sea with the anchor unstuck. The wading sprint uses every muscle group that you have in your body - even ones you’ve never used before - because if you don’t catch your boat, you’re completely screwed.
Routine
Run a marathon while holding your bag of concrete. Every minute or so, stop to breath and yell at your neighbors desperately to get to the freaking boat. Try to find a muddy field - perhaps a farmer’s field that has recently been plowed followed by four inches of rain. This helps to mimic the muddy flats that you will certainly have to sprint through in order to catch your drifting boat.
Anyway, work on these routines and let me know how it goes.
Remember that every athletic sport requires a specific regimen to prepare for competition. So it is with the wade fishing athlete. No pain, no gain.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.