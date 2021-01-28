Schreiner University President
And so we begin again. After ending the fall semester at Thanksgiving, we start our on-campus spring semester this week. Schreiner offered students December and January on-line courses at no additional cost, and we were delighted to see how many students took advantage of this opportunity to either accelerate their time towards graduation or to get back on track.
Our men’s and women’s basketball teams and our men’s and women’s wrestling teams have been on campus since early January practicing for the first competitions that have now taken place.
And now with everyone else back, we focus on trying to manage the health and safety of the entire campus community during this spring semester.
As we did in the fall, we are once again engaging in extensive testing across campus. All on-campus students and employees participated in baseline testing when they returned to campus after the holidays in order to help us ensure that anyone who was asymptomatic did not put other members of the community at risk.
We will continue to conduct diagnostic testing through our campus clinic if any student or employee presents as symptomatic. Finally, we will continue to conduct surveillance testing throughout the semester to curtail any asymptomatic spreading of the virus on campus. We offer our ongoing thanks to our friends at Peterson Health who are helping us manage all of this testing.
We believe that our decision to lean heavily into mask-wearing on campus helped us maintain a safe environment this fall, and so once again masks will be required across campus. If conditions improve over the next several months, it is our hope that we can relax this mandate so that masks will not be required when we are outdoors and social distancing.
The campus remains closed except to the campus community as we utilize every available space for socially-distanced classrooms. We are once again offering two academic terms this semester, so students will complete their first term in early March and will complete their second term by mid-May.
Though many of our safety protocols remain in place and unchanged this spring, some practices are evolving. For example, we have revised our campus screening process because the extensiveness of our procedures in the fall semester did not result in the identification of unknown asymptomatic cases.
Therefore, while everyone who lives on campus and all employees are still screened once each week, we have been able to relax parts of this process without sacrificing campus safety.
Perhaps the most significant change from fall to spring is that athletics are back. The NCAA has recommended a program of safety protocols that we are following as we help our students compete in the activities that they love and in which they excel.
Among other precautions, we are not allowing spectators at these contests, but we are able to broadcast some sports at www.schreinermountaineers.com. I encourage you to log on and cheer for your Mountaineers.
This will be the first time Schreiner’s athletic programs will have all of their seasons in the spring semester rather than spreading out the seasons across fall, winter, and spring. The logistical challenges of this single season of all sports have been intense, and I thank the athletic directors and coaches for rising to these challenges. It will be a busy—and exciting—spring semester.
The challenge for all us, of course, is that, while we try to follow the best public health guidance and advice available, there are many more things that we do not know about managing this virus than we do know.
But I think we have learned this important truth at Schreiner: Regardless of the awkwardness of masks and social-distancing and the lack of handshakes and face-to-face meetings, we care about each other so deeply that we remain unafraid of being awkward.
We look forward to seeing everyone on campus. We will keep it safe for you until that time comes.
