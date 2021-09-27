To the editor:
Your recent article citing COVID-19 virus feedback from Regional Medical Center, Chief of Staff, Dr. Chris Glanton was informative but incomplete.
I would have liked to have heard Dr. Glanton’s opinion on the recent study in Israel that found people with natural immunity were even better protected against the virus than are those who have had the vaccine. Since close to 80,000,000 Americans have natural immunity, why is the CDC, the World Health Organization, Joe Biden, Dr. Fauchi and the entire main stream media demanding everyone vaccinate?
Perhaps he could address why we were told the vaccine would protect us from COVID-19. Why, then, are we now having to have booster shots? Why will we have to have further shots for the Dealt variant, another for the Wu variant and for how many more variants will we have to have boosters? Where does it end?
Finally, since the method we chose to respond to COVID, lockdowns, home quarantines and social distancing, destroyed our economy, resulted in trillions of dollars to be added to our National debt, caused hundreds of thousands of small businesses to go broke, resulted in the explosion in the number of unemployed Americans and, since herd immunity is a fact and is a proven method to address infectious diseases, wouldn’t it have been better to have done nothing and allow the American population to develop that immunity?
– Buck Buchanan
Kerrville
