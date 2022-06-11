I had a very exciting time last week, as I was in Lipan, Texas becoming a new grandma. I had four-year-old grandson, Fitz duty while Mom and Dad were at the hospital.
With five grandsons, I was secretly hoping for a girl – well, maybe not too secretly. But, I would have welcomed another baby boy with lots of love. Beautiful little Miss Collins Magnolia Marcath was born on May 31, so this is one happy BeBe. Mom and baby are doing great and big brother Fitz is being a big helper. Dad is over the moon and is already wrapped tightly around her little finger. That drive home on Sunday with Paw Paw Curtis sure was hard, but I feel their little family is doing great. Also, Grandma Carol and PaPa Dave are headed to Texas from Michigan this week to tag in. All is well on the farm in Lipan.
We have six spots left on the bus for a fun day trip to visit the Schulenburg Painted Churches on June 21. A guided tour of three churches, comfy transportation with air conditioning, and a buffet lunch is included. Gather some friends and come spend the day with us.
Other Club Ed classes to participate in include Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step beginning on June 8, Introduction to American Sign Language – Level 2 also on June 8, Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care, Explore and Learn to Cook the Mediterranean Diet on June 9, Texas License to Carry on June 11, Natural Solutions Class on June 14, and Instant Guitar and Piano for Busy People on June 17.
Do you have kids going off to college and not sure if they know how to feed themselves? Sign both of you up for our College Cooking and More! class on June 18 to get them started on the right path. It will sure help your pocketbook if they can learn the basics.
Are you getting close to Medicare age 65? Our Medicare 101 – What’s it All About class on June 20 is perfect to give you the basics of the procedures to prepare for this new journey of medical assistance.
Don’t forget about all of our regular weekly activities we have here at the center such as Yoga, Art Time, Physical Fitness Club, Ping Pong, Card Games, Southwind Jam, Quilting, Card Recycling, Party Bridge, Clogging, and Mah Jongg. While the opportunities are many, the best part is that we have great air conditioning. Plus, come make some new friends.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals, and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Summer is definitely here, and Dietert wants to make sure our seniors stay cool. We are doing a Fan Drive in June to help them beat the heat. Our Meals on Wheels clients are homebound and a new fan will surely brighten up their day and add some much-needed air circulation. Please drop off new box fans or new oscillating fans Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, 451 Guadalupe Street. You can also make a donation online at www.dietertcenter.org or drop it off at the center and we will purchase the fan for you. Thank you in advance for helping our MOW clients and seniors in need stay cool this summer.
Our Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are aged 60 and above, have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you are don’t have time to complete the paperwork or, are under the age of 60, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 8 – Lemon Baked Fish;
• Thursday, June 9 – Beef & Pasta Casserole;
• Friday, June 10 – Tuna, Pasta, and Cucumber Tomato salads;
• Monday, June 13 – Soft Beef Taco;
• Tuesday, June 14 – Beef Lasagna, and;
• Wednesday, June 15 – Baked Lemon Chicken.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.