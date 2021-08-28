by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
The world – again – feels like it does not have a center that will hold. Even just a few minutes listening to the nightly news confirms the sensation with massive earthquakes in Haiti, hurricanes in the Atlantic and the Gulf, fires in the West, heat and water shortages up and down the Rockies, the horrific fall of Afghanistan, and a lingering and worsening COVID pandemic.
In the midst of this seeming madness, and as students returned to campus, we were able to launch the fourth cohort of Schreiner’s Edington Society on campus.
The Edington Society is named after Schreiner’s second president, Dr. Andrew (Andy) Edington. Dr. Edington served as president at Schreiner from 1950 – 1971. Though I never met President Edington, I have heard a thousand stories about his good humor, his deep integrity, and his commitment to lifting up everyone who came within his sphere of influence. He is a man whose legacy is worth remembering and trying to live up to.
The Society which bears Dr. Edington’s name invites a small group of Schreiner faculty and staff to gather together throughout the course of a year to spend time exploring the University’s Presbyterian heritage and its commitment to the Reformed tradition, the University’s mission and values, and the definition and practice of vocation and calling. The intention is for the Edington Society year to help participants better live into the mission, history, and identity of the University. And – as importantly – its intention is to help participants understand how their professional lives are vocationally-informed and how they can help students engage in vocational discernment.
Over the course of the year, the Edington Society meets at least once a month and often more regularly. This year, we are reading and discussing Living Vocationally (2021); we are participating in a service project; and we hope to travel together to Scotland in summer 2022 where we can further explore the University’s Presbyterian heritage.
It is an extraordinary opportunity and honor for me to co-lead the Edington Society each year with one of Schreiner’s vice-presidents. You might think that after three years and three cohorts I would have learned everything there is to know about vocation and calling. In truth, I am only now beginning to understand the depth of these concepts and practices. Just this week we held our first meeting of the new cohort. At that meeting, we discussed the paradoxes at the core of any discussion about vocation: paradoxes such as the fact that we only come to know who we are meant to be not by endless navel-gazing, but by living in community and serving others, and that accomplishing the big goal of creating a more just and peaceful world by cultivating greatness of mind – or magnanimity – actually occurs in the thousands of small moments which altogether build our days and weeks.
It has fallen to us to live in a time in which the world feels off-kilter. Protests, violence, natural disasters, and viruses seem to buffet us about at every turn. But one of the things that colleges and universities do best is to open a space where groups of diverse people can gather together for meaningful discussions about how we might best live in the world both as individuals and together. It is one way – and certainly not the only way or, perhaps, even the best way – of keeping the world centered and steady. But it is one way. And it is a way that higher education has carved out as a unique approach to examining and addressing the issues of the day. It may not cure all the ills of the world, but this sort of magnanimity as expressed by even a few is a good way to start.
