Warning: This article was written in a state of complete sleep-deprived delirium. It contains material that may be harmful to children, parents, and general good will toward men. It could also destroy the reader’s entire belief system and threaten world peace. Please read with caution.
The short version is that we got a puppy. You dedicated readers may recall that we lost our beloved “Henry” a couple of months ago. He was an exceptional dog, and he will never be replaced.
However, we are dog people, and at least part of the family wanted to continue the tradition. Heck, my youngest son, Gideon, only has a few years left before flying the nest and I want those years to include a canine companion. The boy wanted a frisbee-agility dog that he could train. I, on the other hand, wanted a working companion that could handle herding chores should the need arise on the ranch where I work. My wife didn’t really want a dog, but if we got one, it had to represent perfect breeding and possess a temperament that suited our family lifestyle.
So, as I saw it, the task was simple ... find the most beautiful dog on the planet that could master agility training, do chores on the ranch, perform house chores, and fix computers - challenge accepted. We eventually settled on border collies as the breed that most fit our needs. I researched breeders, scoured every ad and joined every social media site remotely connected to Border Collie puppies available for adoption. After scrutinizing every puppy for sale in the northern hemisphere (no, I’m not kidding) we finally settled on male No. 3575 from a breeder in Illinois. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “What kind of deranged madman would travel a third of the way across these United States of America for a dog?” Well, me for one.
And therefore, Aug. 26 (National Dog Day) found me driving from Leakey, Texas, to a rendezvous point in Arkansas to pick up our new family pet. It took all of eight hours to reach a random Walmart parking lot somewhere on Interstate 30 in the middle of the “Land of Opportunity” state.
I spent most of that time daydreaming about traveling cross-country with my new best friend. You know, taking in the sites, maybe visiting a pet store so others would say, “Oh look how cute.”
To which I would respond charmingly with, “Aww thanks. Oh, you mean the dog.”
The exchange went fairly smoothly. I handed over all the remaining cash in our life savings account and the breeder handed me a cute furball puppy. Easy peezy lemon squeezy. The only issue was right before I closed the door of my truck, when I thought I heard maniacal giggles coming from the direction of the breeder and her husband. Oh well, time to get headed back home with my new pal.
I must admit that the first eight minutes of the drive back home were indeed enjoyable. We glanced nervously at each other from time-to-time, but I could tell there was a soul satisfying connection of trust and affection. Then he started to cry.
Actually, it wasn’t really crying- more of a whimper that lasted for approximately seven hours interspersed with four- to five-minute naps when his vocal chords were shot. I, on the other hand was crying like a four-year-old girl. When we finally made it home, I let him do his business in the yard, and being late, I put him in his crate and turned in for the night. Needless to say, I didn’t sleep much. I thought a lot, though, and here is a brief montage of those musings;
• Is God really a benevolent being?
• Man’s best friend is really Satan!
• Why is the “s” silent in Arkansas? Sorry, that thought was a momentary lapse in sanity.
The next morning, we worked together as a family unit to prepare the living room for little ole No. 3575, which we named “Gus.” Just look at that face. Indeed, he is off-the-scale cute. However, if you’re thinking about getting a border collie puppy, here are a few tips that I’ve learned over the last three days.
• Don’t do it. Life is too short, and it’s just not worth it;
• If you doo doo it (that’s my version of a puppy pun) consider selling all of your earthly possessions that aren’t made of tempered steel, reinforced concrete, granite or pewter. You know what they say,“You can’t take it with you,” right? Heck, even if you could take it with you, let a puppy around it for a few days and you won’t want to take it anyway;
• If you decide to keep anything not made from forementioned materials, and you don’t want it to look like shrapnel blasted over every surface of your home, put it on cinder blocks. Note: they’re only 16-inches tall, so double stack them. This includes your carpet.
Okay, three is all I can think of right now because I’m hanging on to sanity by a thread. Everything I’ve read says just hang on for a few more days, and it will all get easier. Man, I hope so.
Anyway, ya’ll have a great week!
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
