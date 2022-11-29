Hello, my fine friends. I hope you enjoyed some version of a Thanksgiving feast last week.
As we are now squarely into the holiday season, I would like to have a serious discussion before we get too deep into yuletide cheer. No, I’m not talking about when to put up your Christmas decorations. That should already be done and if yours aren’t up, get going.
I’m also not interested in any chippy tit-for-tat about shopping deals. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already finished your purchasing list on Black Friday and Cyber Monday door buster deals.
I’ll still take care of my list on Dec. 24, thank you.
No, this subject is much more critical than all of those shenanigans. In fact, it threatens to tear the very fabric of our society and compromise the American way of life.
I’m talking about the best pies that could be offered during the Christmas season. So, go and get your fork out of the dishwasher folks, because I’m fixing to blow the lid off some of the lies that we’ve been sold on.
First point of contention. Apple pie is the best choice for Christmas and deservedly so. Raise you hand if you like apple pie. See, everyone’s hand is up. I mean who doesn’t like apple pie?
It’s American right down to the crust. Throw some vanilla ice cream on top and you might as well get up and sing the Star-Spangled Banner. There, that one was easy. The second point might ruffle a few feathers, but it has to be said. Here it goes: There is no place for pumpkin pie at Christmas. I know you’re thumbing your nose at this brash statement, but for crying out loud, you’re still full of the last piece of pumpkin pie you just ate and it’s time to let go and move on.
Pumpkins are an October, fall, harvest, cornucopia thing, and it’s December. Time to embrace winter and orange mushy pie filling just won’t do. In the words of our articulate president, “Come on, man.”
What would Christmas be without pecan pie? Even if you just use the store bought filling and top it off with fresh pecan halves, it still gets positive reviews. You just can’t go wrong with a pecan pie.
Next on the list is any pie with berry filling. Cherry, blue berry, raspberry, even razzleberry, which is just all of them together, all are welcome Christmas favorites.
The secret, of course, is in the crust. A tender flaky crust will earn you extra bonus points, and maybe even a trip to the mistletoe. Put a lattice of pie crust on top, and you will even earn grandma’s approval - the highest award bestowed on any piemaker (unless you’re already a grandma).
Creme pies are delightful. Chocolate, banana, coconut, they’re all held in high esteem. I’ve seen a good banana creme pie that was actually fought over last year. Having people raise their forks and fight over the pie you made is very satisfying.
Forget about your cheesecakes. They’re called “cheesecakes” not “cheespies.” If you want to have cheesecake, make sure you put it by the carrot cake and stay out of the pie’s territory.
By the way, key lime pie is not cheesecake, and perfectly acceptable as a legitimate Christmas pie offering. It is often mistaken as cheesecake, but those people are sorely misinformed propagandists. They may even be communist.
Finally, do not, under any circumstances, allow a mincemeat pie across your threshold and on your countertop. Mincemeat is a European thing and it does not belong in the American home. If it’s authentic, it actually has meat in it, and what kind of deranged madman wants meat in their pie?!
In fact, English families leave out a slice of mincemeat pie for Father Christmas instead of cookies and milk. It’s supposedly even good luck to eat mincemeat pie on each of the 12 days of Christmas.
This perfectly explains why Europe is in chaos and Santa won’t be going there this year.
Anyway, just a few thoughts and pearls of wisdom from a true pie connoisseur. I do recognize that as Americans, we have a right to our own choices and I appreciate that, but if you disagree, you’re still wrong.
Have a great week.
-----
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
