Hello, my fine friends. I hope you enjoyed some version of a Thanksgiving feast last week.

As we are now squarely into the holiday season, I would like to have a serious discussion before we get too deep into yuletide cheer. No, I’m not talking about when to put up your Christmas decorations. That should already be done and if yours aren’t up, get going.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.