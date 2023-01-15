2023 is here and if you are like me, you have somewhat of a plan for this year. Perhaps you have things already on your calendar. However, many times, things have not always gone as I planned. I’m sure everyone remembers 2020.

At the end of last year, I began to ask God what I needed to take with me into this new year. I felt like He gave me three answers: presence, love and forgiveness.

