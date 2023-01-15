2023 is here and if you are like me, you have somewhat of a plan for this year. Perhaps you have things already on your calendar. However, many times, things have not always gone as I planned. I’m sure everyone remembers 2020.
At the end of last year, I began to ask God what I needed to take with me into this new year. I felt like He gave me three answers: presence, love and forgiveness.
We never face a situation without the presence and care of God. Many times, adverse circumstances can make us feel the opposite. 2023 might bring some challenges for us and realizing we always have someone to lean on, someone that loves us, will hold our hand and provides security for whatever we may face.
Isaiah 41:9-10(NIV) tells us, “I took you from the ends of the Earth, from its farthest corners I called you. I said, ‘You are my servant;’ I have chosen you and have not rejected you.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
“I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
God is closer than we realize and tapping into His presence may not change our circumstances but His presence changes us. When I turn my heart to Him throughout my day and remind myself that Jesus is there to hold my hand through challenging situations, it provides security and peace. Reach out and put your hand in His and let Him help you through 2023.
Find security in God’s love and love those around you.
Ephesians 3:16-19 (NIV) shows us how loved we are by God. It states, “I pray that out of his glorious riches He may strengthen you with power through His Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”
You are loved and chosen. Your life is significant and important. Realizing and reminding ourselves of this fact will give you purpose and power in 2023. It will also help us love the difficult people we face.
I Peter 4:8 says, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”
Choosing to forgive offenses keeps our heart free and peaceful.
Life is full of people and situations that can hurt or offend us. In these situations we have a choice; to carry extra baggage of unforgiveness, which will weigh us down, or we can choose to forgive. Forgiveness is something you do for yourself, not the offender.
Mark 11:25 tells us, “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in Heaven may forgive you your sins.”
None of us will go through 2023 without making a mistake. We all need God to forgive us and extending that forgiveness to others will make our journey much easier.
Although we make our plans for this year, there may be some surprises and challenges. But if we pack God’s presence, love and forgiveness, we will be prepared.
Kathleen Maxwell is a native of the Hill Country, a writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. For more information, articles, her podcast or to purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” visit her website at www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
