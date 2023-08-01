I’m getting dangerously close to the 60-year mark, and I’m starting to feel like time is marching on. Actually, the word “marching” in that phrase doesn’t seem to fit. In my case, “blitzkrieg” seems a more appropriate term, but it’s not a descriptive verb.

For example, I played pickleball the other day. That’s no big accomplishment for a guy my age. However, when I woke up the next morning, I did rollcall on various parts of my body, and some members decided to skip their duty assignment. Heck, I think a couple went AWOL.

