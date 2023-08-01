I’m getting dangerously close to the 60-year mark, and I’m starting to feel like time is marching on. Actually, the word “marching” in that phrase doesn’t seem to fit. In my case, “blitzkrieg” seems a more appropriate term, but it’s not a descriptive verb.
For example, I played pickleball the other day. That’s no big accomplishment for a guy my age. However, when I woke up the next morning, I did rollcall on various parts of my body, and some members decided to skip their duty assignment. Heck, I think a couple went AWOL.
Anyway, it’s time that I start acting my age and try to find joy in activities that are less strenuous. You know, actions that require a reduced amount of vigorous movement. Like bird-watching, for example. Bird-watching is similar in scope to watching the grass grow or watching the paint dry.
In fact, each of these sports use the same muscle groups to execute. Basically, the birds do all the work. All you have to do is sit there and look at them. Hence the term, “bird-watching.” I tried it the other day. I got up early and sat in my rocking chair on the porch with a pair of binoculars and my “Birds of Texas” paperback ready for quick identification. An hour later, my wife came out and woke me up. Needless to say, I didn’t see any birds, but it was a great nap.
Okay, let’s try something else, say flowers. I like flowers. I would like to be the sort of mature adult that excels at growing flowers. Granted, I don’t exactly possess a green thumb.
Looking at it right now, it’s more of a purplish gray thumb. I mistook it for a 12-penny nail last week and hit it with a hammer. It hurts when I tap the space bar.
However, I should be able to grow flowers as well as the next guy - right? Now, don’t confuse growing flowers with landscaping. Landscaping takes far too much exertion. My brother-in-law, Greg, is a landscaper, and he can barely walk. I don’t want to not walk, I just want to grow flowers.
And so, I’ve taken up gardening. When you picture me gardening, try not to conjure up images of sweating in the sun on your knees in between rows of vegetables.That’s far too rigorous an image. I’m more of the “Stand in one spot with a garden hose tipped with a nozzle that has optional settings” type of gardener. You know, one with enough pressure to reach every flowerpot in the whole yard.
As it turns out, growing flowers is much more demanding than I had imagined. You would think that out of an estimated 400,000 species of flowers in the world (I looked that up) there would be a list of options that grow well in shade, are drought-tolerant, deer-proof, and thrive in climate zone-10. What I’ve found is that there is, indeed, a list of choices out there for our region - all two of them.
However, both are not easy to maintain. I just can’t seem to get the watering schedule right, and the flowers keep falling off. There’s a great nursery down the street from me called Dora’s Nursery, but Dora keeps hiding when she sees me coming. “Hey Dora, can you come out from behind those Crepe Myrtles and answer a few questions for me?”
I think she’s running out of answers, and speaking with broken English, she keeps muttering something about “un tipico hombre inutil” while pointing over to the metal flowers section. Of course, I’ve never heard of that particular species, but I headed over there anyway to check’em out.
They do have an excellent selection of metal flowers at Dora’s. True, they’re sort of bogus looking, but I think they’re propagated in Mexico and then imported into the United States.
Mexico is even hotter than it is here, and so I suppose that I should be able to keep metal flowers alive and thriving in our climate zone. Don’t you think?
Anyway, have a great week.
