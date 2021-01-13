We got word last week that the AARP National offices have closed all AARP Tax Services in Kerrville for the full year and that includes the one usually held at the Dietert Center.
The Dietert Center has been providing space at no cost to the AARP program to help our community with their tax preparations for many years. I know the volunteers that have been assisting with this program are disappointed that the service has been discontinued due to COVID-19. We have been advised to tell everyone to seek out other local tax preparation services for this tax year and hopefully they will be back next year.
Do any of you remember getting two snow storms in the span of two weeks, ever? I have been in Kerrville for 32 years and I certainly don’t remember it happening. I remember when my girls were young the thought of snow coming was so exciting, not only because of the snow; but, maybe school would be closed as well. One year, it snowed overnight and I was so excited to wake them up to tell them. But, when I looked outside, someone had already walked all over the snow in our yard and I was so sad, because they would not be the first to see it. Well, I was wrong because when I went into their room, there were wet jackets, shoes, and gloves all over the floor. They had in fact, surprised me and woke up during the night and played in the falling snow. I was so disappointed that I didn’t get to see that happening, but it was also pretty funny thinking about them being wild and free in the falling snow. We still talk about that day with fond memories. I hope everyone got to experience the joy of a child playing in the snow, whether it was you yourself, your child, your grandchildren, or through a special memory you hold dear.
Nick and the Medical Lending program are needing bedside commodes and shower chairs to loan out, in case you happen to have some hanging out in your garage not being used. We are doing pretty good with other inventory items at this time. If you are in need of a walker, wheel chair, crutches, cane, bed rails, or other items, please call Nick to reserve one for you. You can borrow them as long as you need them and then return for others to use.
Interested in seeing what volunteer opportunities might be available during the next few months? Give Tony a call to set up any appointment to learn more. Our Meals on Wheels drivers are keeping those hot meals going out every weekday, but sometimes we might need an extra person, so if interested, give us a call.
All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures. The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Jan. 13 – Baked Ham with Sweet Potatoes;
• Thursday, Jan. 14 – Ranch Chicken;
• Friday, Jan. 15 – Battered Cod;
• Monday, Jan. 18 – White Chicken Chili;
• Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Pork Schnitzel;
• Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Breaded Pork Cutlet with Gravy.
Please call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
