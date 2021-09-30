"A fiddler on the roof. Sounds crazy, no? But in our little village of Anatevka, you might say every one of us is a fiddler on the roof, trying to scratch out a pleasant, simple tune without breaking his neck. It isn't easy. You may ask, why do we stay up there if it's so dangerous? We stay because Anatevka is our home... And how do we keep our balance? That I can tell you in one word... Tradition."
Raise your hand if you know and love this quote. It is, of course, from the 1971 film adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof” - one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of all time. The fiddler is a metaphor for survival while enduring a life of uncertainty, and the quote above is the opening line from “Tevye,” a simple dairyman who is a father of five daughters, and trying to maintain his Jewish traditions amidst the tumultuous times just prior to the Russian Revolution.
Now, if you raised your hand, consider a sobering reality… you’re getting old. Maybe not old, old, but time has been marching on for a while now, and if you’re not old, at least admit that you’re a little outside of the mainstream for knowing the quote in the first place. That’s just my opinion, of course, but don’t take it too harshly. I know exactly how you feel.
At 56, I’ve crossed the threshold of the half-century mark, and living out here in the Frio Canyon for more than a decade, I’m way outside the mainstream. In fact, figuratively speaking, I can’t even see the mainstream, and am bobbing around in some creek trying to stay afloat.
If you’re farther down the road than I am, and you consider my age to be relatively still young, please don’t take offense. It’s just that I can’t help feeling a little, or maybe even a lot like Tevye these days - trying to maintain some semblance of balance and wholeness in a rapidly changing environment. Like Tevye, I find that I am set in my ways and distrustful of change. Like Tevye, my bedrock of values and beliefs are constantly threatened by new ideas and shifting opinions. And finally, like Tevye, what holds me to my course in life better than anything else? That I can tell you in one word… Tradition.
The looming holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and the Kerr clan has many traditions associated with them, as I’m sure you do as well. I look forward to sharing some of those in the coming months, but for now, I want to focus on how something becomes a tradition with my family. For example, when I was a camp director, my family lived out in the Frio River Canyon where the campsites are located. We lived there for 16 years, raising our family, and although no one remembers how or when, somehow we ended up with this big rock in our yard. Almost perfectly spherical, this limestone rock is about the size of a basketball, and weighs a good 75 pounds. The almost perfect round shape leads some members of the family (and I won’t say who) to believe that the rock is a geode - possessing a hollow core filled with beautiful sparkling crystals. The smarter and wiser members of the family (and again, I won’t say who) just think it’s a rock.
Of course, no one can know whether it’s a rock or a geode without cracking it open, but if it’s just a rock, you’d be left with just a piece of a rock instead of a nice round chunk of limestone, and who wants just a piece of a rock? So, the argument continues on, and I don’t mind telling you that it can get heated when the subject comes up. Science, geography, magic, philosophy, geology, the history of man - even aliens get brought up as evidence in our endless debate, and yet there the rock sits - right there in the yard, waiting to destroy the family with its mystic powers.
When my family left the camp a couple of years ago, we didn’t know what to do with the rock. Technically, the rock didn’t belong to us, but rather the foundation where we worked all those years. However, when I left my position, I didn’t get a going away party, or a framed plaque of meritorious service, or memento of any sort, so guess what? “I got a rock.”
I’m actually pretty proud of that rock. Yes, I stole it, yes it was wrong to assume that I could take it, blah, blah, blah. The rock now resides at my fishing cabin, and I pity the fool who tries to take it away. Believe it or don’t, but somehow it has become quite a conversation piece, and even a monument of superstition. Folks are told before leaving the cabin for a day of fishing that they must “touch the rock” if they have any hope of catching a fish. My buddy Joe found a rubber ducky while wade fishing out on the bay one day, and inadvertently placed the ducky on the rock at the end of the day - unknowingly creating one of the most iconic means of weather prediction ever devised. No, I’m not kidding. Somehow the rock and the rubber ducky have a magical symbiotic relationship, and they are often used to predict the weather. Here’s how it works; If the rubber ducky is wet, the chances of rain are pretty good. If the ducky has fallen off the rock, you can be reasonably assured that it is too windy for fishing, and here’s the latest tell, if the ducky has moved to the other side of the yard, hurricane Hanna is getting close, and you’d better forget fishing and run for higher ground. In fact, the rock has reached such a pinnacle of prominence that it may be the most sought-after possession that I have, and the kids will fight like dogs over it when I finally shuffle off this mortal coil.
On the other hand, maybe it’s just a rock. But, what can I say, I love traditions, and like they say, “you can’t argue with tradition.” Picture me clicking my heals in the air, Tevye style, as I shout from the rooftops, fiddle in hand…
“Mazel Tov.”
