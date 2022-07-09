By Cindy Anderson
Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with whole- salers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why plant natives?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their eco-system, and;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
This summer season (which began June 21), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring Turk’s Cap (Malvaviscus arboreus var. drummondii), at six local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
Turk’s Cap
It is hard to miss a Turk's Cap in the summer. Its multitude of bright red, uniquely-shaped flowers set against dark green foliage draw not just the human eye but also many butterflies and hummingbirds. Turk’s Cap is a member of the mallow family, which includes rose pavonia, hibiscus, and winecup. But its flowers are unique – bright red, with one- to two-inch long petals that stand erect and are folded into one another, making a tight bloom. A long red staminate column juts out from the center of the flower. Some nurseries also carry a pink or white-flowering cultivar. The flower’s shape is the reason for the common name, since many people feel that it resembles a fez, the red felt hat formerly worn by Turkish men.
Also called Texas mallow, Turk’s Cap is typically found in shade at the edges of woods near rivers or streams and moist areas. Along the Gulf Coast, in locations where frost is rarely seen, it is evergreen and blooms throughout the year. It has been cultivated and can be found north of its native range, but it goes dormant in the winter, and stops blooming with the first frost of late autumn or early winter. It prefers shade – full, partial, or dappled with sun, but is equipped to survive the heat of Texas summers. It can tolerate a wide range of soils, from sandy, loam or clay, to limestone and alkaline soils. It does best in moist, well-drained soils. Like many other native plants, it will develop root rot if the soil is not well-drained.
In full sun this plant stays close to the ground and spreads out to end up looking a bit leggy. In shade it grows taller and lovelier. It forms a multi-branched bush a few feet high, but in ideal conditions it may grow five to six feet tall – so plan accordingly when planting. Here in the Hill Country it usually dies back in the winter, but will come back in late spring. Though it is classified as moderately deer-resistant, deer do like the leaves, so it needs to be in an enclosure in areas of heavy deer pressure.
It was discovered in Texas in the 1830s by a Scottish botanist named Thomas Drummond (1793-1835), for whom the species is named. He was not the first botanist to explore Texas, but was the first whose collections were widely distributed throughout the scientific institutions of the world, inspiring the later work of Ferdinand Jacob Lindheimer, the “Father of Texas Botany.” Drummond might have held that title himself had he not died in Cuba (of unknown causes) before he could return to explore all of the regions of Texas. Drummond’s collecting trips in Texas were made at great peril to his health. More than once he almost starved to death, he barely survived cholera, and he endured fevers, boils, hand infections, and ulcerated legs. Despite the hardships, he documented 750 plant species during his almost two years of collecting in Texas between Galveston and the Edwards Plateau, along the Brazos, Colorado, and Guadalupe rivers.
Turk’s Cap is a wonderful plant for wildlife. With a bloom period from spring through summer and into the fall it produces nectar for hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, and insects. The flowers are loaded with nectar at mid-morning and again in mid-afternoon. Watch the hummingbirds; they'll often swarm the plant when the flowers are at their sweetest.
The blooms are most profuse during the hot weather of summer’s end and early fall. Its late-summer fruit feeds birds and mammals. Around August, the first fruits will begin to appear, offering fleshy seed containers for consumption and dispersal by birds and small mammals.
The fruit (which is edible food for humans and wildlife) is ripe when it is dark reddish-orange with no white skin present. These fruit taste like apples but with very little tartness, mainly just a light sweetness. They and their seeds can be eaten raw, though the seeds are better if lightly toasted. The berries can also be made into jelly, jam, wine, or can be dehydrated. The flowers can be used either fresh or dried to make tea.
Another popular benefit of Turk’s Cap is its low maintenance. Many gardeners trim this shrub but once a year, usually around late-February, when the old growth which has been killed by frost is cut back to about one foot of height.
Where to find it
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our “Plant of the Season” in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Medina, and Comfort:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, (830) 896-2169
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, (830) 792-4444
• The Gardens at the Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, (830) 896-0430
• The Garden Haus, 31 Highway 87 North, Comfort, (830) 995-5610
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 St. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771
Our chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, go to our website: npsot.org/kerrville, click on the “NICE!” tab, and scroll to the bottom of the page for the list of featured plants.
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
