The way I remember it, I was just better than the average bear when it came to snowball fights.
I just knew things that other kids couldn’t grasp. Like when the snow was perfectly suited for making ammo - the kind that could be formed into appropriate sized balls, hold their shape during flight, and burst into a cloud of crystallized powder on impact. I designed snow forts that were engineering miracles and couldn’t be breached even by a blitzkrieg attack from the other kids in the neighborhood.
I even designed a pair of ingenious goggles that had flip-up snow ejectors just in case you took a blow near to the face. Yes, I was just on another level from the others. Heck, I couldn’t help it. The only problem I had, in fact, was that our area lacked one of the key ingredients for having snowball fights - that being snow.
Okay, full disclosure, I’ve never actually been in a real snowball fight. I know that if I ever did, I would immediately be inducted into the Snowball Fighting Hall of Fame, but being raised in Montgomery County in a small town near Houston, we just didn’t have snow. What an earthshattering and undeserved bummer for an athletic kid like me.
What we did have, however, is pinecones - lots and lots of pinecones. Therefore, when in Rome, right? The small community of Tomball, Texas where I grew up lies at the western edge of the country’s pine belt. The main species of Loblolly and Slash Pines both grow upwards of 125 feet, making these wimpy trees that we have around here look like bushes.
During winter, each of these magnificent trees produce thousands of cones which are actually protective pods for the seeds that lie inside. Some years were better than others, as I recall, but even in bad years, you could count on a plethora of pinecones. Of course, for a 12-15 year-old boy, having zillions of pinecones laying around in the yard meant two things. One is that you were about to be raking pinecones for the rest of your life.
The other, though, is that you had all the ammunition for the impending kid version of World War III. The cone wars were about to go down.
During the Christmas break, around 1980, the Kerr boys defended the family against overwhelming odds - coming in the form of the next-door neighbors’ kids. On one side were the two Frey boys who were known around the community as the future of college football, and on the other side were the Sivulka boys - not as intimidating as the Freys, but what they lacked in size, they made up in numbers. I don’t remember how many guys were in the Silvulka clan, but during the fighting, it seemed like 75. Therefore, being attacked from two fronts required a well-protected fort that could be counted on when things got a little hot.
Now, getting hit with a pinecone was less painful than it might seem. Yeah, they were prickly, but since the scales of the cone were generally opened up, they caught a lot of air as they flew. Even a shot from my buddy, Jack, who could throw a 95-mph fastball, would slow down significantly before impact.
On the other hand, you could find a few “green” cones that had fallen off the tree without having completed their ripening stage. These were lethal because their weights and measurements were about the same as a lemon. They were also hard and covered with spikes. Peeling one of these babies off after a face impact from Jack Frey was painful, to say the least.
Although I had cat-like reflexes equivalent to “the one” in the future Matrix movie, we still eventually had to sign a treaty in front of the parents, who organized their own version of the Geneva convention banning these weapons of mass destruction. Even at the age of 57, I still wear a beard to hide some of the scars inflicted by those green cones.
The Cone Wars of 1980 lasted about a week until the parents got tired of playing the part of medic, and made us rake them all up along with about 25 tons of pine needles. Now that my own family lives here in the Hill Country, I almost have to laugh when I see a little nylon bag of scented pinecones on sale at Home Depot as Christmas decor. I could have saved all the cones I raked up over the years and made a fortune. Anyway, now I have a 12-year-old son of my own. Like me, if it can be thrown, slung, flung, launched or heaved in any way, he’s into it. In fact, he’s outside now with some of the neighbor’s kids. Better wrap this up, go outside, and see if he’s still alive.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.