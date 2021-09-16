My family puts more miles on our vehicles in September than any other month of the year - mostly related to football. While driving across the Texas Hill Country this past Saturday morning, the temperature was hovering around 70 degrees. A light breeze was blowing out of the northwest as I eased along a rural route toward Georgetown to watch a college football game - a game that my son was in. Man, it doesn’t get much better than this, I thought. My mood matched the weather, and I cheerfully stopped in every town to test the quality of the coffee, and chat it up with the locals.
Along the way I remembered many simple pleasures that I’ve always loved about our grand state - two of those being windmills and bump gates. Just the words bring back fond memories, and I thought I’d share them with you.
Raise your hand if you love windmills. Okay, now put your hand down because if you’re reading this at the café, the waitress is going to think you want something, and if you say, “No thanks, I just love windmills,” she’s gonna call the sheriff. Of course, you love windmills - who doesn’t? I’ve had a love affair with windmills since I was a boy, and I still get a kick out of seeing some of the older versions; some of which have been standing since before I was born. Specifically, I cherish the old “Aermotor” brand, and whenever I see one with a particularly nice backdrop, I’ll stop and take a picture of it as a keepsake. These old relics bear truth to the phrase, “they don’t make’em like they used to.” They also remind us of the basic ingenuity of ranch life that has survived all the newer technologies known to man. Yep, the wind is still one of the simplest means for pumping water to the surface, and those old galvanized leftovers, made in the good old USA, are proof of the history of American enterprise.
Even outside America, the Aermotor windmill is still thriving. In fact, I went on a mission trip in Africa about twenty years ago to help an ethnic tribe of Maasai people in northern Tanzania. There I was, hundreds of miles out on the savannah shadowed by Mount Kilimanjaro, working with one of the more primitive cultures of the world, when I noticed an old windmill on the plains. The wordage was hard to read, but I was delighted to recognize the familiar “Aermotor - Made in the USA” logo on the tail fin. Hundreds of thousands are still operating around the globe today, and even though the company has been bought and sold several times, they are still built by our neighbors in San Angelo.
I also love the creative cisterns or tanks that hold the life-giving water for livestock, residences, and other irrigation needs. I remember a hunting trip, near Ozona on the Perner Ranch, long ago when I was about 12. It was a hot day, and I decided to skinny dip in an old rock cistern set far enough away from the ranch house to provide enough isolation. Heck, if the girls in “Petticoat Junction” could do it, so could I.
However, after I shucked my clothes and jumped in the refreshingly cold water, old Mr. Perner happened along in a beat-up ranch truck. The look on his face suggested that he was none too pleased. “What the hell are you doing in my drinking water?” he bellowed. I tried to tell him that I was taking a bath like the girls in Petticoat Junction, but he roared off mumbling something to himself and shaking his head.
I didn’t quite catch what he was muttering, but I remember that he didn’t consider me to be anywhere close to resembling the girls from the Shady Rest train stop. Go figure that.
I would love to chat with you more about the history of the Texas windmill, but I only have a thousand words here, and so just catch up with me later. We can talk about’em all you want.
Now we come to my other nostalgic Texas icon - the bump gate. If you don’t know what a bump gate is, you ain’t met my Texas yet. True, we don’t have many of them in Kerr County, but travel west another 50 miles, and you’ll start seeing these engineering miracles of the ranching industry all over the territory. A bump gate is simply a heavy gate that has a center pivot that can be “bumped” open with a direct forward push from a vehicle. Some folks call them “bump and run” or “hit and run” gates, but I wouldn’t use the latter term as the meaning may be confused with something else.
The beauty of this invention is that you don’t have to get out of your vehicle to open the gate. However, I must warn the novice gate-guy that the tricky part of understanding bump gate physics is knowing when to bump or push, and when to get out of the way so the other side of the gate doesn’t dent the rear of your truck. You see, when the gate is opened the cables holding it in place wind around a pivot pole, and the swivel action causes the gate to rise slightly. After the vehicle passes through, gravity causes the gate to swing back until it settles in the closed position. I’m pretty sure that kids from the western side of the state are tested on bump gates during their DPS driving test. “Good job on merging into that herd of sheep. Now, forget about the parallel parking, son - you’ll never need to do that out here in the scrub. Let’s see if you can go through that bump gate without bashing your backside.”
I’ve heard it said, that when three cowboys are sitting in a truck, the smartest one is the one in the middle because he doesn’t have to get out of the truck and open the gate. In West Texas, however, that is a ridiculous notion. The really smart cowboy is the one who can drive his truck through a bump gate while towing a horse trailer without damaging the truck, the gate, the trailer, or the horse. People call that guy “Mr.”
The other two guys are just the hands who have to get on horseback and do all the work once the truck and trailer are parked. Anyway, drop me a line if you have a nostalgic memory of windmills or bump gates. I’d love to hear it.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
