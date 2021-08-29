We need more of our Dietert friends to come out and have fun with us at our annual Golf Tournament which supports our Dementia Care Advocates program on Sept. 11 at Riverhill Country Club.
Do you know about all the great things that our Dietert Center Dementia Care Advocates program provides to our community? Our goal is to raise awareness of the needs of those with dementia, and to provide support through education and training opportunities. Some of the many ways we do this is to facilitate compassionate training and support for those with dementia and their family caregivers to help them live their best within the challenges of their disease. We also provide education opportunities for the community about the signs and symptoms of dementia and provide referrals to local experts in the field.
We do all of this through a variety of educational seminars, workshops, support groups, and individualized classes based on the stage of disease being experienced by your loved one.
One of our signature DCA programs is our Take 5 Club Day Respite Care program that is designed especially to provide support to the caregiver and meaningful engagement for their loved one. Special activities are designed to promote social interaction, peer support, cognitive skills and just plain fun. This program had to take a hiatus during the peak of the pandemic, but we are going to re-open very soon. Give Peggy Pilkenton, DCA coordinator, a call at 792-4044, ext. 225 for additional participation and program information.
If you are interested in playing, sponsoring, honoring a loved one that has experienced dementia or cognitive decline, or helping the Dietert Center continue to provide these very important services, please give Paige Sumner a call to find out more. We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well. You can register for any option on our website www.dietertcenter.org or call for more information.
Prior to the 1:30 p.m. shotgun start of the tournament, we will take a moment to recognize Patriot Day. Wear your red, white, and blue and let’s sing the Star Spangled Banner together. Honor the many men and women who lost their lives on that fateful day, the first responders who helped save many lives, and the many families that have been affected for eternity.
There is still time to register for the Coronavirus Vaccines Education class on Aug. 25, and Texas Hunter Education for two days on Aug. 28-29. The new Fall Catalog has arrived and should be hitting your mailboxes. I got mine on Saturday. Stop by the center to pick one up if you don’t receive one, and better yet, come have lunch with us too.
Upcoming classes in September include the ever-popular Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step, Hill Country Karate, Basic Computer class, Learn to Play Bridge, and Medicare 101-What It’s All About. Dementia Care Advocates will also be providing the Dementia Caregiver Series that includes Understanding Dementia, Managing Difficult Behaviors, and Coping Skills for Caregivers.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Italian Meatballs with Pasta;
• Thursday, Aug. 26 – Crunchy Baked Fish;
• Friday, Aug. 27 – Taco Casserole;
• Monday, Aug. 30 – Citrus Baked Pork Chop;
• Tuesday, Aug. 31 – Beef Steak Fingers w/Gravy, and;
• Wednesday, Sept. 1 – Chicken Spaghetti.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
