Hello, Hill Country Brethren. Yes, I know we are living in frightening times. Lately, it just seems like one thing after another is threatening life as we knew it. How, then, could I continue to write a column with a theme of humor, you ask? Because, that’s the way God made me.
I don’t know if I’ll laugh at the face of death in the moment that he comes for me, but I’m going to try and keep laughing as long as I can, and I hope you will laugh with me. It keeps us going when times are hard, and it reminds us that we still have moments to be thankful for.
For example, I was driving by an elementary school this morning, and I noticed a playground inside the fence of the courtyard. At first glance it was just a regular old playground, but as I really looked at it, I began to chuckle to myself.
A plastic slide with a tube covering coiled around to the ground that was covered in pine bark mulch that was a good six inches deep. Off to the side, a set of plastic stairs ascended to the top of the slide, surrounded on both sides by guardrails that protected the children from falling. However, even if the children were to fall, the slide was only about six feet high, and, of course, the mulch would have provided for a soft landing. If the spiraling slide caused too much anxiety, there was a short catwalk surrounded by a safety net where children could take a straight slide from a lower position of three feet high. The short slide also had a shallower angle. Closer to the fence was a raised sandbox contained by plastic borders, and beyond that was a swing set with chains covered in plastic sleeves with a seat that had a plastic harness. The whole structure was painted in primary colors, and looked ... boring as H, E, double toothpicks. I’m old enough to remember playgrounds that not only tested the psyche of an innocent child, but also demonstrated the limits of physical pain that could be endured by the human species. But, they sure were fun, and I actually believe that overcoming fear is an element of child development missing from modern curriculum.
First of all, old-fashioned playgrounds were created by old-fashioned adults who disregarded the warnings of “scaredy cat” engineers. You wouldn’t find a single shard of primary colored plastic in the old-fashioned playground. Heck, I don’t think plastic had been thought of yet, but metal had, and WW II veteran fabricators used this material along with wood timbers, rock boulders, anchor chain, and parts leftover from rusty farm implements for playground design.
With it, they created imposing slides, merry go rounds, monkey bars, and just about any other element of torture that could be imagined by the evil mind of man. Consider the old-fashioned slide. It stood roughly 18 feet off the ground and was supported by steel drill stem buried in concrete. You didn’t have handrails to help you climb the ladder. Why would you need them when you could just use the ladder?
When you reached the top, you could see for miles, and the dizzying effect of swaying in the wind added to the experience. After sitting down on the shiny sheet metal, you quickly determined that you had better get to sliding or your hind quarters would start to melt as the surface temperature of the metal was hovering around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The pitch, or angle, of the slide was usually somewhere between 45 degrees and no degrees, meaning that when you hit the ground, you were traveling at speeds just below terminal velocity. No matter, though, because the ground of the slide had been hollowed out from multiple impacts, and the runoff from recent rains provided for a soft and muddy landing.
Who remembers merry-go-rounds? Okay, now who wishes they don’t remember merry-go-rounds? Yes, I too have awakened from nightmares involving these contraptions. If you don’t remember, or your psyche has blocked those images from your mental hard drive, there was nothing “merry” about them. The name was just to deceive the suckers. As I remember, a more appropriate name would be “the wheel of death,” but that name never stuck.
They were basically a horizontal spinning wheel permanently anchored to the ground in the center. Along the diamond plate base would be welded steel tubes that kids could hang on to while the contraption was spinning approximately at the speed of sound. The kid who spun the merry go round was usually the town bully. Let’s call him, say, Vladimir just for the sake of convenience. Old Vlady would continue to increase the rate of speed until someone was flung off by centrifugal force into a nearby tree or brick wall.
However, the element that still causes me the most psychological damage to this day was the see-saw. Some folks called them “teeter-totters.” Sounds simple and tame enough, but their real purpose was to test the level of loyalty of friendship between children. Good friends would enjoy a good see-saw, and when ready to stop, they would gently stand and simultaneously get off their seats before walking arm-and-arm to the slide ... buddies for life.
My recollection of episodes on the see-saw, however, ended with Vladimir getting off his seat while I was suspended in the uppermost position. The plummeting freefall allowed just enough time to reflect on the thought, “this is really going to hurt.” Looking on the bright side, though, at least the broken ankles crushed under the seat and my bodyweight prevented sections L1 through L5 of my lumbar vertebrae from permanent compression.
For these reasons and more, the old playgrounds are gone, and have been replaced by the plastic forementioned jungle gyms. As a result, I’m not sure we are much better off. Not only did they demonstrate the laws of physics, but they developed the mind.
What do you think?
