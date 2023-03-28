aDearest Mother Nature, As your native-born Texas son, I wanted to say how much I appreciate every day you have given me. You make the world a better place, and when you are happy, I am happy. Therefore I hope this letter finds you well, and I hope you are taking extra good care of yourself.
However, there comes a time for every mother when her doting and adoring son must face the reality of age and its effect on the mind. Please know that I hold you in the highest regard and it is with the deepest concern for your wellbeing that I must ask if you are taking all of your meds lately?
I don’t wish to sound ungrateful or discontent, but for crying out loud…it’s March. This past weekend, which was supposed to be Spring Break, felt more like January inside the Arctic Circle than Spring here in South Texas. Indeed, I stepped out on my porch this Saturday to read the paper and enjoy the sound of birds chirping and smell the flowers blooming.
Instead, I discovered that a sharp north wind had defoliated my impatiens and knocked over my rocking chair.
I’m sure you heard me shouting out loud, “Have you lost your ever-loving mind,” but the question was not directed at you- per se.
It’s just that I had to go and fetch my hat out of a tree in the neighbor’s yard. Indeed, my wife had already adorned the porch for Easter, and I found one of her decorative baskets three blocks away in the street.
Speaking of March, what happened to those cute little folklore quotes like, “In like a lion and out like a lamb?”
For this year, I think “In like a puppy and out like a Tyrannosaurus Rex” is more appropriate.
By the way, I’m going to schedule, and must insist on, a check up with a local doctor that specializes in bipolar disorders. I also suggest that you stop hanging out with old man winter after normal calling hours. He’s just a bad influence, and people are beginning to spread rumors. For example, there’s one crazy story going around that you have stopped the core of the earth from spinning and another one suggests that you are playing around with gimble tilt by moving the poles.
I know all of this is just gobbledygook and things will get back to normal soon, but please take care of yourself so we can all enjoy your beauty this season.
