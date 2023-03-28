aDearest Mother Nature, As your native-born Texas son, I wanted to say how much I appreciate every day you have given me. You make the world a better place, and when you are happy, I am happy. Therefore I hope this letter finds you well, and I hope you are taking extra good care of yourself.

However, there comes a time for every mother when her doting and adoring son must face the reality of age and its effect on the mind. Please know that I hold you in the highest regard and it is with the deepest concern for your wellbeing that I must ask if you are taking all of your meds lately?

